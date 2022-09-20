How to watch The Voice USA: stream season 22 online from anywhere

Six months later than usual, The Voice USA is finally back on TV, and you might notice a new face or two in those famous chairs. If only they could turn around... Camila Cabello has replaced Kelly Clarkson as the show's newest judge, while Gwen Stefani is back after two years away, during which she got hitched to Blake Shelton! The smash-hit talent show never misses, so read on as we explain how to watch The Voice USA season 22 online from anywhere.

The shift away from the biannual cycle of old means The Voice USA only comes around once every year now, but the way that Blake and Camila are going at it, it seems we're not going to be short of drama. From mispronouncing her name to not knowing her music, there are going to be fireworks between those two.

Camila has brought in Charlie Puth as her Battle Advisor, though the last-minute nature of the link-up might not fill her would-be artists with a too much confidence. On the plus side, she's only one victory behind fellow judges Gwen and John Legend, who have picked dancehall icon Sean Paul and R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan as their advisors.

Blake - did you know he's led eight contestants to victory? - is once again likely to have the pick of the litter, and he's joined forces with Jimmie Allen, who was last spotted as a guest mentor on American Idol.

There's no mega mentor in this season's knockouts, while a new three-way knockout system ups the ante further still. Whether you're Team Gwen, Blake, Camila or John, here's how you can watch The Voice USA season 22 online, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch The Voice 2022 online in the US

(opens in new tab) In the US, The Voice 2022 premieres on NBC at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) on Monday, September 19, with new episodes airing in the same slot every Monday and Tuesday. If you have the channel on cable, you'll be able to tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the NBC website (opens in new tab) by signing in with your cable provider details.

Watch The Voice 2022 without cable in the US

(opens in new tab) Cord-cutters can watch The Voice 2022 on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) without the need for cable TV. However, new episodes will hit the streaming service a day after airing on TV - in this case, every Tuesday and Wednesday. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alternatively, and if you don't want to have to wait a day to watch new episodes, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes local NBC channels as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package in most major markets. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Voice 2022 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when The Voice 2022 airs, you might struggle to watch it due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream The Voice USA online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Voice 2022 online from abroad

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch The Voice USA: stream season 22 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Fans in Canada can watch The Voice USA season 22 on CTV 2 (opens in new tab), which is airing new episodes at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) every Monday and Tuesday, starting September 19. And if you miss an episode, you can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service (opens in new tab) – although bear in mind that you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

Can I watch The Voice USA season 22 in Australia?

(opens in new tab) At the time of writing there's no word on when season 22 of The Voice USA will air in Australia. However, seeing as the previous season was less than a week behind the US, it could be soon. When it does arrive, viewers will likely be able to tune in for free on 7Flix and the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. The platform currently has season 21 of The Voice USA in its entirety, as well as the last two seasons of The Voice Australia, the most recent of which started in April and ended in May.

Can I watch The Voice USA season 22 in the UK?