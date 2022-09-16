The entire world will be watching the funeral of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday, September 19. From reverential pageantry to personal reflection, the state funeral at Westminster Abbey will be a moment to pay our final respects to the 96-year-old Monarch. The ceremony starts at 11am local time and will be available online and on TV. This guide explains how to watch the Queen's funeral in the UK, US, Commonwealth and beyond.

How to watch the Queen's funeral Date: Monday, September 19 Time: 11am BST / 6am ET / 3.30pm IST / 8pm AEST Free stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | YouTube (opens in new tab) (RoW)

Monday's events begin with the Queen's funeral procession. Her Majesty's coffin will be conveyed from Westminster Hall, where she is lying in state, to Westminster Abbey atop the gun carriage that was used for the funeral of her father, George V, and Sir Winston Churchill.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his brother, William, the new Prince of Wales, will once again walk side-by-side behind the Queen's coffin.

The service will start at 11am BST and last for one hour. The order of service will feature music and readings chosen by the Queen herself. The Last Post will be played at around 11.55am.

The Queen's funeral will finish at 12pm BST, whereupon the nation, the Commonwealth and the many millions watching around the world will observe a two-minute silence.

Britain's longest reigning monarch will be buried alongside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor. The Queen's piper, Pipe Major Paul Burns, will play out the late Monarch as her coffin is lowered into its final resting place.

Read on for more details of how to watch the Queen's funeral from wherever you are.

What time is the Queen's funeral?

London, England – 11am BST

New York, US – 6am ET

Los Angeles, US – 3am PT

Canberra, Australia – 8pm AEST

Auckland, NZ – 10pm NZST

New Dehli, India – 3.30pm IST

Beijing, China – 5am CST

Tokyo, Japan – 7pm JST

Islamabad, Pakistan – 3pm PKT

Lagos, Nigeria – 11am WAT

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea – 8pm PGT

How to watch the Queen lying in state online

The BBC are broadcasting live from inside Westminster Hall as thousands of mourners queue up to see the Queen lying in state. If you're un able to attend and wish to pay your respects virtually, you can watch the live stream on the BBC YouTube Channel (opens in new tab) from all over the world.

Can I attend the Queen's funeral?

Both of Monday's services will be closed to the public.

The general public will be able to watch the procession that takes place after the Queen's funeral ends at 12pm BST. The coffin will be place on the gun carriage and taken to Wellington Arch.

Tube services will start at around 5.30am and will run for an extra hour in the evening to help crowds leaving central London. Westminster, St James's Park and Hyde Park Corner tube stations will be closed for most of the morning.

London is expected to be "full" for the first time ever on Monday, so it may be best to watch the Queen's funeral online.

The public will be invited to follow along behind NHS doctors and nurses as the coffin is conveyed to Windsor Castle.

How to watch the Queen's funeral in the UK

(opens in new tab) Many of the UK's major broadcasters have confirmed that they will broadcast the Queen's funeral live on Monday, September 19. The service will begin at 11am BST. BBC One and iPlayer The BBC will air coverage from 8am BST until 5pm BST on Monday, September 19, on BBC One, BBC News and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (signed coverage will be on BBC Two). ITV and ITV Hub ITV will broadcast the Queen's funeral across all of its channels and on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from 9.30am BST on Monday, following events from Westminster to Windsor. Sky News and Sky.com The Queen's funeral will be free to watch on Sky News and the Sky News App, YouTube (opens in new tab) and on Freeview. Kamali Melbourne will be live from Westminster Abbey with from 5am BST.

How to watch a BBC stream from anywhere in the world

While the Queen's funeral will be on TV networks all over the world, British citizens currently abroad may still wish to watch the coverage on the BBC instead. To do this, license fee payers will need to use a VPN to avoid being geo-blocked. That's where the broadcasters prevent people abroad from watching their TV feeds.

VPN is software for your computer or smart device which allows you to stream as if you were in any location, in this case, the UK. There are many VPN providers out there. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service. We rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's compatible with almost any streaming device, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games consoles, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and laptops. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, press 'choose location', select 'UK' and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch the Queen's funeral in the USA

In the United States, viewers will be able to watch the Queen's funeral live on NBC, CNN, ABC, and Fox News. BBC America will also air the state funeral at Westminster Abbey live from at 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am BST.

Britbox subscribers can access the BBC's live stream, and C-SPAN will have live coverage from 2.30am PT, streaming here. You can also create a free Peacock TV account and watch Sky News' international coverage.

How to watch the Queen's funeral in Australia

(opens in new tab) Australians can watch live coverage of the Queen's funeral from 8pm AEST on ABC TV and iView. Channel 9, 9Now (opens in new tab) and 9News.com will also broadcast the funeral live. Australians will be given a public holiday on 22nd September. The day will officially be called the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen.

How to watch the Queen's funeral in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, CBC will be broadcasting the Queen's funeral live. The historic event will also be streamed live on the CBC player (opens in new tab). The funeral itself starts at 3am PT / 6am ET.

How to watch the Queen's funeral in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) In New Zealand, TVNZ 1 is the place to watch the Queen's funeral. Coverage starts with a 1News Special from 7.30pm NZST on TVNZ 1, or via the live stream at 1News.co.nz (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Queen's funeral in India

(opens in new tab) News network India Today is expected to broadcast live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. International viewers can watch live streams on BBC iPlayer and CNN. Remember to keep a VPN (opens in new tab) handy if needs be.