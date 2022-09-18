How to watch the Queen's funeral: live stream online and on TV

Over 4.1bn people are expected to turn to their TVs and streaming services tomorrow to watch the Queen's funeral from all over the world. Hundreds of broadcasters will show special programs and live streams of the event with coverage of every minute from the moment Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is take from Westminster Hall through to when Her Majesty is laid to rest at Windsor Castle. This is how to watch the Queen's funeral live from wherever you are.

How to watch the Queen's funeral Date: Monday, September 19 Time: 11am BST / 6am ET / 3.30pm IST / 8pm AEST Free streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)| BBC News YouTube (opens in new tab)

While three of the UK's main broadcasters (BBC, ITV and Sky) will air the Queen's funeral on TV, it's of little surprise that it's the BBC that will be showing the most full coverage. The BBC's special programming will begin at 8am (BST) across BBC One and BBC Two on TV, on BBC radio and on both iPlayer and BBC Sounds too. The transmission is scheduled to finish at 5pm BST with the BBC news.

The BBC coverage will allow viewers to take in the full event including the processions to Westminster Abbey, to Wellington Arch, the hearse to Windsor and the final route of Her Majesty's body from Long Walk in Windsor, up to the castle and to Her Majesty's final resting place at St George's Chapel.

There is both cable and non-cable TV coverage of the Queen's funeral in the US, as well as online and free-to-air viewing too. You can also watch the Queen's funeral for free in Canada, Australia and through much of the Commonwealth. Read on for more details of how to watch the Queen's funeral from wherever you are.

Watch the Queen's funeral: live stream free from anywhere

All of the UK broadcasters that have opted to show live coverage of the Queen's funeral will do so without charge. Both the BBC News and Sky News coverage will be available through their YouTube channels, so that those abroad will also be able to watch the live event as broadcast by the British media.

In Australia, there will be free live streams through Channel 9. CBC will show full, free coverage of the state funeral in Canada. In the US, non-cable subscribers will be able to watch the event for free on the CNN website without having to log in with their TV details.

Full schedule for the Queen's funeral

All times are in BST.

6.30am The Queen's lying-in-state comes to a close.

The Queen's lying-in-state comes to a close. 10.44am The Queen's coffin is taken to Westminster Abbey.

The Queen's coffin is taken to Westminster Abbey. 11am Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service will begin.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service will begin. 11.55am There is a national two-minute silence.

There is a national two-minute silence. 12.15pm Public procession as Her Majesty is taken to Wellington Arch.

Public procession as Her Majesty is taken to Wellington Arch. 1pm Her Majesty is transferred to a hearse and taken to Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty is transferred to a hearse and taken to Windsor Castle. 3.10pm The Queen's coffin arrives in Windsor and proceeds up the Long Walk and to St. George’s Chapel where Her Majesty will be buried next to Prince Philip.

How to watch the Queen's funeral in the UK

(opens in new tab) Many of the UK's major broadcasters will show coverage of the Queen's funeral live on Monday, September 19. The service will begin at 11am BST. BBC One and iPlayer The BBC will air coverage from 8am BST until 5pm BST on Monday, September 19, on BBC One, BBC News and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (signed coverage will be on BBC Two). ITV and ITV Hub ITV will broadcast the Queen's funeral across all of its channels and on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from 9.30am BST on Monday, following events from Westminster to Windsor. Sky News and Sky.com The Queen's funeral will be free to watch on Sky News and the Sky News App, YouTube (opens in new tab) and on Freeview. Kamali Melbourne will be live from Westminster Abbey with from 5am BST.

How to watch a BBC stream from anywhere in the world

While the Queen's funeral will be on TV networks all over the world, British citizens currently abroad may still wish to watch the coverage on the BBC instead. While the BBC News coverage should be available worldwide through the BBC website and YouTube channels, should you find yourself blocked from viewing on your device, you may need to use a VPN.

A VPN is software for your computer or smart device which allows you to stream as if you were in any location, in this case, the UK. There are many VPN providers out there. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service. We rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's compatible with almost any streaming device, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games consoles, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and laptops. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, press 'choose location', select 'UK' and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch the Queen's funeral in the USA

In the United States, viewers can watch the Queen's funeral live on NBC, CNN, ABC, and Fox News. BBC America will also air the state funeral at Westminster Abbey live from at 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am BST.

Britbox subscribers can access the BBC's live stream, and C-SPAN will have live coverage from 2.30am PT, streaming here. You can also create a free Peacock TV account and watch Sky News' international coverage.

How to watch the Queen's funeral in Australia

(opens in new tab) Australians can watch live coverage of the Queen's funeral from 8pm AEST on ABC TV and iView. Channel 9, 9Now (opens in new tab) and 9News.com will also broadcast the funeral live. Australians will be given a public holiday on 22nd September. The day will officially be called the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen.

How to watch the Queen's funeral in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, CBC will be broadcasting the Queen's funeral live. The historic event will also be streamed live on the CBC player (opens in new tab). The funeral itself starts at 3am PT / 6am ET.

How to watch the Queen's funeral in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) In New Zealand, TVNZ 1 is the place to watch the Queen's funeral. Coverage starts with a 1News Special from 7.30pm NZST on TVNZ 1, or via the live stream at 1News.co.nz (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Queen's funeral in India

(opens in new tab) News network India Today is expected to broadcast live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. International viewers can watch live streams on BBC iPlayer and CNN. Remember to keep a VPN (opens in new tab) handy if needs be.

Can I attend the Queen's funeral?

Both of Monday's services will be closed to the public.

The general public will be able to watch the procession that takes place after the Queen's funeral ends at 12pm BST. The coffin will be place on the gun carriage and taken to Wellington Arch.

Tube services will start at around 5.30am and will run for an extra hour in the evening to help crowds leaving central London. Westminster, St James's Park and Hyde Park Corner tube stations will be closed for most of the morning.

London is expected to be "full" for the first time ever on Monday, so it may be best to watch the Queen's funeral online.

The public will be invited to follow along behind NHS doctors and nurses as the coffin is conveyed to Windsor Castle.

When is the Queen's funeral?

London, UK – 11am BST

New York, US – 6am ET

Los Angeles, US – 3am PT

Canberra, Australia – 8pm AEST

Auckland, NZ – 10pm NZST

New Dehli, India – 3.30pm IST

Beijing, China – 5am CST

Tokyo, Japan – 7pm JST

Islamabad, Pakistan – 3pm PKT

Lagos, Nigeria – 11am WAT

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea – 8pm PGT

Details of the state funeral service

Tomorrow's events begin with the Queen's funeral procession. At 6.30am the Queen's lying-in-state will come to a close. At 10.44am, Her Majesty's coffin will be conveyed from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey atop the gun carriage that was used for the funeral of her father, George V, and Sir Winston Churchill.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his brother, William, the new Prince of Wales, will once again walk side-by-side behind the Queen's coffin.

The service will start at 11am BST and last for one hour. The order of service will feature music and readings chosen by the Queen herself. The Last Post will be played at around 11.55am.

The Queen's funeral will finish at 12pm BST, whereupon the nation, the Commonwealth and the many millions watching around the world will observe a two-minute silence.

Britain's longest reigning monarch will be buried alongside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor. The Queen's piper, Pipe Major Paul Burns, will play out the late Monarch as her coffin is lowered into its final resting place.