How to watch House of the Dragon online episode 3 of the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere

Political intrigue, shady alliances, Daemons and dragons: the fantasy plot thickens as we delve into the third episode of House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, which puts its myriad dramas in motion. Will Princess Rhaenyra manage to keep her claim on the Iron Throne? Keep up to date with all the dastardly scheming with our guide, which details how to watch House of the Dragon episode 3 online from anywhere.

*Warning – potential episode 2 spoilers ahead*

Watch House of the Dragon episode 3 online When: Sunday, September 4 Time: 9pm ET/PT on HBO Streaming options: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab)|Crave (CA)| Now (UK) |Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)

Episode 2 introduced a new villain to rival the ruthless Prince Daemon: Craghus Drahar (Daniel Scott-Smith), Crabfeeder to his friends: a scaly-skinned Marauder working with the Triarchy to secure the Stepstones region and whose victims become chowder for thousands of tiny crustaceans.

Craghus poses a threat to which King Viserys (Paddy Considine) remains perilously reluctant to deal with, and whose inaction led an irate Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) into alliance with the spurned Daemon. Meanwhile, his daughter displayed the fearless qualities of a leader: swooping onto Dragonstone atop her scaly steed Syrax to prevent a violent altercation between her devious uncle and Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and his men.

Jumping forward by a year, this week's episode promises all-out-carnage as Lord Corlys flushes out the Crabfeeder and his men from the Stepstones – letting dragons loose on the battlefield and turning soldiers into burnt toast. That should definitely please the Game of Thrones faithful.

Read on below as we explain how to watch House of the Dragon episode 3 online, and exclusive to HBO Max in the US.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 3 on HBO Max in the US

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That's a total bargain, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including The Sopranos Westworld, The Flight Attendant, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, plus Succession, Rap Sh!t, The Matrix Resurrections, and all episodes of Game of Thrones, of course.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 3 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) UK viewers can watch House of the Dragon episode 3 simultaneous with its US broadcast on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) on Monday, September 5 at 2am BST (that’s late Sunday night/early Monday morning). Thankfully, every episode is shown again later in the day at the more reasonable time of 9pm Monday evenings. Sky subscribers can also stream House of the Dragon on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go (opens in new tab) streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now entertainment passes start at £9.99.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 3 FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Crabfeeder is coming to Crave, which is where House of the Dragon episode 3 will be available to stream from Sunday, September 4 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT – the same day as in the US. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as The Time Travelers' Wife and We Own This City.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 3 online in Australia for FREE