How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online and stream every episode from anywhere

Welcome back to Middle-earth for thw highly-anticipated prequel to J. R. R. Tolkien’s series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, whose $1 billion dollar price tag brings with it Mount Doom-sized levels of expectation. Promising sweeping spectacle, heart-stopping drama, and a diverse cast of heroes, read our guide below for how to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online globally, with an Amazon Prime Video subscription (opens in new tab).
Premiere date: Thursday, September 1 (6pm PT / 9pm ET)
New episodes: every Thursday / Friday (dependent on location)
Cast: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova
Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, The Rings of Power unites a tapestry of source material – among them Tolkien’s The Lord of The Rings and its appendices – to tell the story of Middle-earth’s Second Age, set thousands of years before the War of the Rings.
The series covers the major events of the era, including the fall of the island of Númenor, the rise of Sauron and the forging of the 19 rings, to create what McKay calls a “Tolkienian mega epic”.
Morfydd Clark stars as a younger Galadriel, a fiery Elven warrior intent on avenging her brother’s death, while figures briefly alluded to in former films, like that of Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Isildur (Maxim Baldry), are given dramatic story arcs here. And although we won’t see any Hobbits, we will be seeing their big-footed ancestors the Harfoots, with Lenny Henry playing their elder Sadoc Burrows.
Forget Game of Thrones. For Tolkien fans, this awe-inspiring and emotionally rousing series will be the fantasy series to rule them all. Scroll below for our guide on how to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online from anywhere.
How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online – stream the Amazon Prime Video series today
The first two episodes of this epic new series lands on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) from Thursday, September 1 / Friday, September 2, depending on your location. In the US and Canada, they’re available from Thursday, September 1 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET, while territories such as the UK, Australia, and New Zealand will have access from Friday, September 2 at 2am BST / 11am AUST / 1pm NZST.
Thereafter, one new episode is added per week every Friday at 12am ET until the finale on October 14.
Good news for those new to the VOD service – or that haven’t had an active account for 12 months or more – you could stream every single episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power without paying a dime thanks to Amazon Prime’s 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
All Amazon Prime memberships include Amazon’s VOD service, in addition to ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service.
And if you decide to keep it after the free trial expires, then Prime costs:
- US: $14.99 per month or $139 for the year (opens in new tab)
- UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year (opens in new tab)
- Canada: $9.99 per month or $99 for the year (opens in new tab)
- Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year (opens in new tab)
In addition to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there are heaps more Amazon Originals to enjoy, like Paper Girls, The Boys, The Underground Railroad, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal, One Night in Miami, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.
How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online from abroad
If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same library of content as provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.
Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.
