Outriders crossplay: how to enable and latest PC/console updates

Want to enable Outriders crossplay so you can squad up with friends on any platform? Then you've landed on the right page. Outriders fully supports crossplay meaning that even if you're playing on PS5 and your friend is playing on PC or Xbox Series X, you can team up and take on Enoch's most hardened inhabitants.

By default, Outriders crossplay is turned off. So, in order to enable crossplay, there are a few steps you have to follow. It's also worth noting that, following server issues over the launch weekend, at the time of writing crossplay between PC and consoles has been disabled (more on that below).

Read on for how to enable Outriders crossplay and for the latest updates on PC and console crossplay.

Outriders crafting guide: how to craft and what resources to look out for

Outriders class guide: which class should you pick?

Outriders Devastator guide: the Devastator class explained

How to enable Outriders crossplay

(Image credit: Square Enix)

As Outriders crossplay is turned off by default, you'll need to turn it on before you start playing with friends on other platforms.

It's worth noting you can't play Outriders multiplayer with anyone until you finish the game's prologue, so make sure you do that first.

Once the prologue is complete and you can start matchmaking, take the following steps to enable Outriders crossplay and start a crossplay game with a friend:

Go to 'Options' and then 'Gameplay'

Scroll down to 'Enable Crossplay' (which should say off)

Click on 'Enable Crossplay' and change to 'on'

Go to the game lobby and select 'Play with Friends'

On the bottom left you will see a 'Crossplay Game Codes' section

To create your own game code so others can join your game, select 'Generate Your Game Code'

To join a friend's game, select ' Join a Game Using Code' and input their code

This should put you in the lobby together

You only need to take these steps if you are playing with someone who is playing on a different ecosystem you. So if you're playing on PS5 and your friend is on PS4, you can still matchmake using your PlayStation Friends List (if you have them added). Simply select their name from the 'Play with Friends' screen.

Right now, crossplay is available between PlayStation and Xbox consoles and between Steam and Epic Games. However, at the time of writing, crossplay between console and PC has been disabled.

Why is Outriders PC/console crossplay disabled and when will it return?

(Image credit: People Can Fly / Square Enix)

Following issues between PC and console crossplay over Outriders' launch weekend, crossplay between these platforms has been temporarily disabled at the time of writing.

"In preparing the Day 1 builds for PC and Consoles, we discovered a desynchronization between the PC and Console code," Square Enix wrote in a thread on Reddit. "This results in a backend mismatch which causes players to be kicked out of a multiplayer game that includes both Console and PC players.

"We are treating this issue with the highest priority and we are working on patches that will synchronize all platform code, which will resolve these issues."

That means that, for now, PC and console players can't crossplay together. However, Square Enix is working on patches to roll out to all platforms and on April 6 said that it hopes to "soon share more news about their release schedule and content".

We will update this page when we know more.

We know everyone is very keen to know more about the fix for PC Console crossplay. The fix for this is tied to the overall patches that we are currently cooking up and running through testing.We hope to soon share more news about their release schedule and contentApril 6, 2021 See more

Has Outriders got crossplay voice chat?

No, so if you want to voice chat with friends on other platforms then you'll need to use a communication system like Discord or TeamSpeak.