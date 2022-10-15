House of the Dragon episode 9: release time and streaming details

House of the Dragon season 1 is on fire! Last week’s events signalled a dramatic sea change in Westeros and there’s no turning back now as we speed towards the climactic finale. Thirsty for more swords, sex, dragons and politics? Of course you are! Read on below to find out what time to watch House of the Dragon episode 9 online and how to catch this Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere in the world.

*Warning – episode 8 spoilers below*

Release date: Sunday, October 16 New episodes: every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT on HBO

Last week’s “The Lord of the Tides” brought the Targaryens and Hightowers crashing back together to decide the succession of Driftmark after receiving dire news about Lord Corlys’ condition.

Ser Otto (Rhys Ifans) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) acted as proxies for the dying King Viserys and oversaw the fraught petition on this matter. Subsequently, everyone was shocked when, looking more Cryptkeeper than king, Viserys dragged himself through the Great Hall to proclaim Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys, the legitimate heir. A vitriolic Ser Vaemond (Wil Johnson) utterly lost his cool – and subsequently, his head.

The episode provided a fitting swan song for Viserys (and actor Paddy Considine) as he beseeched his family to make peace during their last dinner together. It was a much-needed reprieve from the bitter feuds we've seen between Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), Alicent, and their respectively antagonistic broods. Unfortunately, the final words of a barely cognisant Viserys’ look to speed Aegon to power, and place Rhaenyra and her family in great danger.

Expect all-out war now as season 1 head to its epic conclusion. Want to know what time House of the Dragon episode 9 is available to watch online? We’ll explain everything in our guide below.

When will House of the Dragon episode 9 arrive on HBO Max?

House of the Dragon episode 9 will be released on HBO Max on Sunday, October 16 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

That's the exact time last week's episode arrived on the Warner Bro's streaming platform, and is unlikely to change throughout the remaining run of the first season's 10 episodes.

Elsewhere around the world you can expect the episode to land at the following times:

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 9 on HBO Max in the US

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 9 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) UK viewers can watch House of the Dragon episode 9 simultaneous with its US broadcast through Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) on Monday, October 17 at 2am BST (that’s late Sunday night/early Monday morning). Thankfully, every episode is shown again later in the day at the more reasonable time of 9pm on Monday evening. Sky subscribers can also stream House of the Dragon on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go (opens in new tab) streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now entertainment passes start at £9.99.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 9 FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) The fate of Rhaenyra may rest with the Green Council. House of the Dragon episode 9 airs on Sunday, October 16 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT – the same day as in the US. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as The Time Travelers' Wife and We Own This City.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 9 online in Australia for FREE

(opens in new tab) Civil war is coming to Binge (opens in new tab), home of House of the Dragon in Australia. Episode 9 will hit the streaming service on Monday, October 17 at 12pm AEDT, with new episodes arriving at the same time each week. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch House of the Dragon. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

