Grammys live stream 2022 and how to watch 64th Grammy Awards online from anywhere

Billie Eilish, Nas, BTS and Lil Nas X will all be performing at the 64th Grammy Awards – the biggest night in music, on, then off, then back on again in Sin City. To paraphrase host Trevor Noah, it's a front-row ticket to one of the best music concerts of the year, and you can follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2022 Grammys live stream online wherever you are.

One artist who isn't scheduled to perform is Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Noah's apparently in Ye's bad books after a joke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and considering what went down between Will Smith and Chris Rock at last weekend's Oscars, keeping them apart may well be wise.

Forget Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo; Jon Batiste - the bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - is this year's most nominated artist, and is set to duke it out with the A-listers for the Record of the Year and Album of the Year, two of the biggest awards of the night.

It's one of the highlights of the awards season, so read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Grammys live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the Grammy Awards performances and Grammy nominees further down the page.

Related: where to watch Succession online from anywhere

How to watch the Grammy Awards in the US

The 2022 Grammys are airing on CBS at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, April 3. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.

Watch the Grammys 2022 without cable in the US

More great TV: how to watch Ted Lasso season 2 online

How to watch a 2022 Grammys live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 Grammys from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream the Grammy Awards online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Grammys 2022 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Grammys 2022 online in Canada

In Canada, Citytv is airing the 2022 Grammys live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, April 3. If you miss the live broadcast, you can catch up for FREE on Citytv’s online platform a day after the Grammys air, but to do so you'll need to enter your TV provider details. If you're out of the country right now, simply grab a VPN as described above, and you'll be able to watch the Grammys online, just as if you were at home.

Can I watch the 2022 Grammys in the UK, Australia and anywhere else?

Unfortunately it looks like the 64th Grammys are only being televised in the US and Canada, with countries like the UK and Australia missing out on the 2022 awards entirely. If you're a US or Canadian citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service providers. VPNs change your IP address to appear to be in a completely different location while keeping you and your browsing data safe and encrypted. Do bear in mind that some paid streaming services require a credit card based in the same country as the service. However, anyone can watch the pre-event Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on the Grammys website and YouTube FREE online wherever they are. It features performances from an array of Grammy Award nominees, including Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell, and Madison Cunningham. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony precedes the main awards show, starting at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT, which is 8.30pm BST in the UK or 5.30am AEST on Monday morning in Australia.

Related: how to watch Yellowstone season 4 online from anywhere

2022 Grammys performances

Jon Batiste

Brothers Osborne

BTS

Brandi Carlile

Billie Eilish

Cynthia Erivo

Ben Platt

Leslie Odom Jr.

Rachel Zegler

Foo Fighters

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow

Nas

Olivia Rodrigo

Chris Stapleton

2022 Grammy nominations – General

Record of the Year

"I Still Have Faith in You" – ABBA

"Freedom" – Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You" – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Peaches" – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Right on Time" – Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X

"Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

We Are – Jon Batiste

Love for Sale - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind - H.E.R.

Montero – Lil Nas X

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Donda – Kanye West