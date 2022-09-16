Germany vs Spain live stream: how to watch EuroBasket 2022 semi-final online from anywhere

Having downed a Greek side that boasted NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Germany will be hoping to go one step further on Friday as they face Spain in the second semi-final of EuroBasket 2022.

The Germans will be hoping home advantage will be a factor once more after the hosts came back to topple the much-fancied Greeks on Tuesday, despite trailing 61-57 at the half-way stage.

Read on to find out how to watch a Germany vs Spain EuroBasket 2022 semi-final live stream from anywhere.

Germany vs Spain EuroBasket semi-final live stream 2022 Date: Friday, September 16 Time: 8.30pm CEST (local) / 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT / 4.30am AEST / 6.30am NZST Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany Live stream: ESPN Plus (US) | Courtside 1891 (opens in new tab) (RoW) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Dennis Schröder was on hand to score a team high of 26 points while Daniel Theis notched up 16 rebounds to pull off a shock win 107-96 win in Berlin, despite Antetokounmpo netting 31 points for Greece.

They now come up against the tournament's defending champions and top-ranked team, despite the Spanish being without star man Ricky Rubio and international retirees the Gasol brothers.

Spain had previously won their group convincingly, before dismantling Lithuania in the round of 16 in equally impressive style.

La Roja sealed their place in the last four on Tuesday with a 100-90 victory over Finland in a match that saw Willy Hernangomez chalk up 27 points, five rebounds and a block.

Follow our guide to watch a Germany vs Spain EuroBasket 2022 semi-final live stream from all over the world.

How to watch Germany vs Spain EuroBasket 2022 semi-final: live stream basketball in the US without cable

Hoops fans in the US can watch every EuroBasket 2022 game on streaming service ESPN Plus, including this semi-final. Tip-off for Germany vs Spain is set for 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT.

How to watch Germany vs Spain EuroBasket 2022 semi-final: live stream in the UK, Australia, Canada and the rest of the world

EuroBasket 2022 isn't being shown by a big-name broadcaster in the UK, Australia or Canada, but basketball fans can watch the entire tournament, including this semi-final on Courtside 1891, which is FIBA's own streaming platform. Courtside 1891 is showing every game of the European Basketball Championship in almost every country worldwide.

How to watch EuroBasket 2022 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into coverage of EuroBasket 2022, it may be due to geo-blocking, best understood as a digital border that restricts services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN service will help you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream EuroBasket 2022 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch.

EuroBasket 2022 schedule

(All times BST)

Friday, September 16

4.15pm - Poland vs France

7.30pm - Germany vs Spain

Sunday, September 18

4.15pm - Third-place play-off

7.30pm - Final