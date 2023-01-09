Georgia vs TCU live stream: watch CFP National Championship game online

TCU, a team that was unranked at the start of the season, face reigning champions Georgia in a CFP National Championship game that stacks up as the biggest David vs Goliath matchup in college football playoff history. Heisman Trophy finalists Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett lead out the Frogs and the Dawgs respectively, and you can read on as we explain how to get a Georgia vs TCU live stream so you can watch the College Football Playoff National Championship 2023 online from anywhere.

The remarkable job that Texas Christian University coach Sonny Dykes has done has already gone down in lore, but every underdog, outcast and romantic who's caught wind of the Horned Frogs' journey is holding out for a happy ending. Their 51-45 victory over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl was suitably thrilling, with TCU's defense chipping in with a pair of pick-sixes that ultimately sealed a famous win.

Star running back Kendre Miller, who limped out of the game with a right knee injury, is expected to be fit enough to feature, though wide receiver Quentin Johnston and Duggan may need to carry much of the offensive load against a fearsome Bulldogs unit that surrenders fewer than 15 points per game on average.

Georgia has gone undefeated this season, with 12 of their 14 victories being blowouts, but they had to come from behind late on to beat Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Tight end Brock Bowers will be Bennett's foremost target as Kirby Smart's men set out to become the first program to win back-to-back national titles in a decade.

(opens in new tab) Georgia vs TCU live stream with Sling (opens in new tab)

Sling TV is handy way of watching football without cable, as well as a host of other cable TV sports and entertainment. The Orange pack includes the ESPN channel that you'll need to watch Georgia vs TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. An extra $15 a month adds NFL Network and local Fox and NBC channels in most markets to the mix.

How to watch Georgia vs TCU: live stream CFP National Championship without cable

(opens in new tab) Georgia vs TCU is being shown on ESPN in the US. If you have access to the channel through your cable package, then you're good to go. Kick-off is set for 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Monday. Watch Georgia vs TCU without cable If you haven't got ESPN, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes it. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is the obvious starting point for football fans. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus plenty more top premium channels. The usual cost is $40 a month. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle will get you NFL Network and local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, thereby covering off a large number of college football and NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC, NFL Network, Fox, CBS and NBC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season, plus loads of college football. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch a Georgia vs TCU live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad on holiday or for business and want to watch your country's CFP National Championship coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN will help you avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home by changing your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location .

Use a VPN to live stream Georgia vs TCU from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Georgia vs TCU: live stream CFP National Championship in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Georgia vs TCU on TSN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Georgia vs TCU live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year - and don't forget the network shows loads of NFL action too. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

Georgia vs TCU live stream: how to watch CFP National Championship online in the UK

(opens in new tab) College football fans can watch the 2023 CFP National Championship on BT Sport (opens in new tab) in the UK, but you'll need to prepare for a very late night, as kick-off is set for 12.30am GMT on Monday night/Tuesday morning. If you don't have BT Sport as part of a cable package, you can live stream Georgia vs TCU using BT Sport's £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which gets you everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League (opens in new tab) football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch 2023 CFP National Championship: live stream Georgia vs TCU for FREE in Australia