Chelsea vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

West Ham's second London derby of the week sees them travel across the capital to Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea fans may just be fearing the worst. Thomas Tuchel's men are ninth in the league but have been performing well below expectations. The Hammers, meanwhile, are beginning to find their groove, and stunned the Blues here last season. Read on to find out how to watch a Chelsea vs West Ham live stream and catch the Premier League online, no matter where you are.

Chelsea vs West Ham live stream Date: Saturday, September 3 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 7.30pm IST / 12am AEST / 2am NZST Venue: Stamford Bridge, London Live stream: Peacock TV (US) | FuboTV (opens in new tab) (CA) | Optus Sport (AU) | Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) (IN) | Sky Sport (opens in new tab) (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Chelsea's insipid defeat at Southampton in midweek was their second in three games, and considering the shocking amounts of money he's spent, Tuchel needs to start showing value for investment, and soon. His reluctance to play Armando Broja looks stranger by the week, especially as Raheem Sterling has resembled a one-man attacking unit since signing in the summer, though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should help in that regard.

Fans are hoping that £70million man Wesley Fofana will be able to shore up a defense that ranks amongst the leakiest in the league, but if he plays, the young Frenchman can expect to be put through his paces by Michail Antonio, who looks back to his best.

He terrorized Tottenham on Wednesday and was at the heart of some of West Ham's best moves, an assist for Tomas Soucek his reward for an outstanding display. David Moyes' men pressed Hugo Lloris relentlessly, and they'll likely deploy the same tactic against Edouard Mendy, who's not looked at all comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Hammers skipper Declan Rice will also be keen to put in a statement performance against the club that released him as a teenager. You can follow our guide to get a Chelsea vs West Ham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Chelsea vs West Ham on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Chelsea vs West Ham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Chelsea vs West Ham from anywhere

Can I watch a Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League live stream in the UK?

There's been a lot of confusion over UK coverage of Chelsea vs West Ham, which was originally supposed to be played on Sunday and shown live on TV by Sky Sports. However, now that it's been rescheduled for 3pm BST on Saturday, you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Chelsea vs West Ham live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Chelsea vs West Ham on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs West Ham on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Chelsea vs West Ham on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 2am NZST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Chelsea vs West Ham: live stream Premier League online in India