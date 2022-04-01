Chelsea vs Brentford live stream: how to watch Premier League online

While speculation mounts over the club's ownership, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be looking for his side to continue their push for a top four finish with a win in this West London derby. The Blues welcome a Brentford side that has edged their way clear of the relegation zone but a defeat here could once again have Thomas Frank's side looking over their shoulder. Read on for how to watch a Chelsea vs Brentford live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch Chelsea vs Brentford live stream: Peacock TV (may require a VPN)

Chelsea vs Brentford live stream Date: Saturday, April 2 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am EDT / 7am PDT / 7.30pm IST / 1am AEDT / 2am NZST Venue: Stamford Bridge, London Live stream: USA Network (via Sling) (US)| DAZN (CA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea following the sanctions imposed upon current owner Roman Abramovich, Tuchel's men have managed to maintain a winning streak that stretches to six games across all competitions.

Brentford lost their last Premier League encounter 2-1 away to Leicester before the international break, but that defeat came after a run of three crucial wins against fellow relegation rivals Newcastle, Norwich and Burnley which may well have sealed their Premier League safety.

The reverse fixture back in October at the Community Stadium saw Chelsea come out on top 0-1 thanks to a Ben Chilwell half-volley in the first half. Can the Bees even things up for a little West London pride? Follow our guide to get a Chelsea vs Brentford live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford online in US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Chelsea vs Brentford kicks off at 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday morning, on the USA Network TV channel. If you want to watch without cable, then your best bet is the Sling Blue package on Sling TV which includes USA Network among other channels. Sling Blue usually cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer with a $10 discount for your first month with Sling. You can also watch Chelsea vs Brentford on a FuboTV free trial. You get 7 days access to over 100 cable channels. It's $64.99 per month thereafter if you wish to continue but you can cancel at any time. If you subscribe to Sling, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Chelsea vs Brentford live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Brentford from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League live stream in the UK?

Chelsea vs Brentford is a Saturday 3pm kick-off which means that those in the UK won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock, DAZN or Optus Sport.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Chelsea vs Brentford live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Chelsea vs Brentford, which kicks off at 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday. DAZN Canada costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Chelsea vs Brentford in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 1am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Chelsea vs Brentford at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 2am NZST on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Chelsea vs Brentford: live stream Premier League action online in India