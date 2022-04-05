Burnley vs Everton live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Nineteenth-placed Burnley and 17th placed Everton face off in a relegation six-pointer that could prove critical to both sides' Premier League survival hopes. The Clarets have lost four in a row, but can look forward to a favorable run of upcoming fixtures, whereas Everton's run-in looks excruciating. Read on to find out how to watch a Burnley vs Everton live stream and see the Premier League online, no matter where you are.

The season starts here for Burnley, who are currently four points from safety. Five of their final 10 games are against opponents who are currently in the bottom half of the table, and a couple of the other five look winnable too. That said, the Clarets haven't scored since February. Neither Wout Weghorst nor Maxwel Cornet can find form.

Six of Everton's final 10 games, by contrast, are against teams that are in the frame for European qualification. The other four are against fellow relegation scrappers. It's hard to think of a more dysfunctional team than the one at Frank Lampard's command, and worse yet, they haven't won on the road since August.

It's no exaggeration to call this one of the biggest games of the season so far. Follow our guide to get a Burnley vs Everton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Burnley vs Everton: live stream without cable in US

How to watch Burnley vs Everton from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into the coverage you'd usually watch at home, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Burnley vs Everton live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Burnley vs Everton from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Burnley vs Everton:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. the US for Peacock (opens in new tab).

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream and away you go.

How to watch a Burnley vs Everton live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, Burnley vs Everton is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game is set to kick-off at 7.30pm BST, with coverage starting at 7pm. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch Burnley vs Everton on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Burnley vs Everton live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and is showing every single match, including Burnley vs Everton, which kicks off at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT on Wednesday. To sign up to the service, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 (opens in new tab) for all the games, plus you get Champions League and Europa League action, Premier League Darts, and much more. It's a slick service, and there's a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Burnley vs Everton: live stream Premier League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show Burnley vs Everton in Australia, along with every single Premier League fixture this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 4.30am AEST on Thursday morning. If you wake up early enough, you can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Burnley vs Everton: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 7-day free trial, so you can watch Burnley vs Everton at no extra cost. That's if you wake up early enough, with kick-off scheduled for a 6.30am NZST on Thursday morning. Once that free trial's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. It's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Burnley vs Everton: live stream Premier League action online in India