Broncos vs Raiders live stream: how to watch NFL online

When Russell Wilson joined the Broncos and Davante Adams reunited with Derek Carr at the Raiders, the AFC West became the most loaded division in the NFL. But things aren't working out for either team at the moment. With luckless Las Vegas' playoff hopes already dangling by a thread, only a big, fat W will do for Josh McDaniels, so read on as we explain how to watch a Broncos vs Raiders live stream online from anywhere.

The Raiders had a real knack for edging tight games last season, but it's a whole different story now. They've lost their first three by five points, six points (in overtime), and two points, and the fact that they were competitive will be of no consolation to fans until they get their first victory.

The last team to make the postseason cut after losing their opening three games were the Texans back in 2018, but if the Raiders defense starts as hopelessly as they did against the Chargers and the Titans, even this Broncos offense could put up numbers.

Only one team has scored fewer points than the Orange Crush, and more worrying still is that their total yardage is shrinking by the week. Thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo, they're 2-1 for the season, but Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett will be acutely aware that it's not been good enough.

It's a precious chance for Las Vegas to finally get off the mark. You can follow our guide on how to watch a Broncos vs Raiders live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Broncos vs Raiders FREE: live stream NFL in Australia

(opens in new tab) 7Mate (opens in new tab) shows two NFL games for FREE each week, and the Broncos vs Raiders is one of Week 4's picks. Kick-off is set for 7.25am AEDT on Monday morning. That means viewers can also fire up a free Broncos vs Raiders live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Broncos vs Raiders from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Broncos vs Raiders from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Broncos vs Raiders live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Broncos vs Raiders game on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday afternoon. How to watch Broncos vs Raiders without cable If you haven't got CBS as part of a cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis via Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers, meaning you can live stream Broncos vs Raiders and at least a few more games for nothing. Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is one of the best ways to watch NFL games without cable this season, as it includes the NFL Network, Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Paramount Plus, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Broncos vs Raiders: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Broncos vs Raiders game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Broncos vs Raiders game is also being televised by CTV. Unfortunately it doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Broncos vs Raiders live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK