Belgium vs Wales live stream: how to watch 2022 UEFA Nations League online from anywhere

There is plenty riding on Wales' trip to Belgium for the penultimate fixture of Group A4 of the 2022 UEFA Nations League. Following three defeats and a draw in four of the fixtures so far, the Welsh must win if they're to stand much hope of avoiding relegation from the Group, while Belgium will be desperate for three points of their own as the Red Devils try to keep pace with the Netherlands in the quest to reach next summer's tournament finals.

Belgium vs Wales live stream Date: Thursday 22 September, 2022 Kick-off time: 8.45pm CET / 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 4.45am AEST / 6.45am NZST Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels Free live stream: S4C (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab) Live stream: Fox Soccer Plus via FuboTV FREE trial (opens in new tab) or Sling (US) | Box Nation | DAZN (opens in new tab) (CA) | Optus Sport (AU)

Belgium may have World Cup matters more firmly on their mind with this winter's jamboree the last chance for their golden generation to finally pick up some silverware, but the Nations League still represents an important competition. Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Co. should arguably have made more of their gifts internationally than the World Cup semi-finals, but Roberto Martinez is determined for the Red Devils to win a trophy. AC Milan attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere is the next cab off the Belgium wonderkid taxi rank.

Wales also have a World Cup on the horizon – their first since 1958 – and not even Nations League relegation will unduly worry Rob Page if these next two fixtures help with preparations for Qatar. Gareth Bale will again don his Wales superhero outfit in search of his fading magic after almost single-handedly helping his country qualify for this winter's big one, while Dan James should be in from the off to maintain his record of starting every competitive fixture since his 2018 debut.

The reverse fixture in June saw Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson equalise for Wales four minutes from time at the Cardiff City Stadium. Follow our guide to get a Belgium vs Wales live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online from anywhere today.

Belgium vs Wales live stream: how to watch Nations League in the UK for FREE

(opens in new tab) Belgium vs Wales kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday evening, and it's being shown on Premier Sports channel Box Nation in the UK as well as for FREE on Welsh language channel S4C (opens in new tab). Coverage starts ten minutes before kick-off at 7.35pm. You can watch on either the S4C TV channels or on the S4C section of BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Belgium vs Wales for free from abroad. (opens in new tab) Premier Sports has the rights to the lion's share of Nations League fixtures in the UK. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab). The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full suite of the network's channels, including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation.

How to watch Belgium vs Wales: live stream soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Belgium vs Wales kicks off at 2.45pm EDT / 11.45am PDT on Thursday, and is being shown exclusively on Fox Soccer Plus in the US. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get a Belgium vs Wales live stream directly through the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab). How to watch Belgium vs Wales without cable Fox Soccer Plus is available via the over-the-top streamer FuboTV, which is a comprehensive cable replacement service offering more than 100 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and as there's no long-term contract, you can cancel whenever. The other choice is Sling TV. It's cheaper than FuboTV at $35 per month and there's currently a half-price discount on your first month of Sling. (opens in new tab)

Belgium vs Wales: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Belgium vs Wales on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.45pm EDT / 11.45am PDT on Thursday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, the NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Belgium vs Wales: live stream Nations League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Belgium vs Wales in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Friday morning, so maybe line up a coffee or two if you're intending to watch the full 90 minutes. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

