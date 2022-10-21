AUS vs NZ live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online

A capacity crowd at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground awaits as reigning T20 World Cup champs Australia begin their bid for back-to-back titles with this tasty looking clash against neighbors New Zealand. The first Super 12 match of the tournament is a repeat of the 2021 final in Dubai, which saw the Baggy Greens triumph with an eight wicket win thanks in no small part to a superb batting performance from Mitch Marsh. Read on as we explain how to watch an Australia vs New Zealand from anywhere.

Australia come into the tournament off the back of a 2-0 short series defeat to England, followed by a six-run loss to India in their final warm-up encounter. Despite those defeats, Aaron Finch's men remain favourites to retain the World Cup on home turf, and will be determined to make a good start here in front of an expected home crowd of 40,000.

New Zealand's preparations for the tournament have also been somewhat shaken, with a mixed showing in their tri-series with Pakistan and Bangladesh which was followed up by an abysmal nine wicket defeat to South Africa in their final warm up game.

The form book nevertheless often goes out of the window when these two Trans-Tasman rivals meet. Expect a cracking encounter as the tournament gets underway in earnest.

Australia vs New Zealand begins at 8am BST / 8pm NZDT / 6pm AEDT / 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, October 22. Follow our guide to get an Australia vs New Zealand live stream now and watch T20 World Cup online from wherever you are.

How to watch AUS vs NZ live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in Australia can watch Australia vs New Zealand as part of Channel 9's free-to-air T20 World Cup coverage. You can tune in for free on Channel 9HD, 9GemHD and 9Now (opens in new tab). Australian away from home? Use a VPN to watch free on 9Now from abroad. (opens in new tab) All the home nation's T20 matches will be shown for free on the 9Network as well as a number of selected other fixtures. The full 9Network T20 World Cup schedule can be found here (opens in new tab). Play between Australia and New Zealand gets underway at the SCG at 6pm AEDT. As for the rest of the T20 World Cup, you can find all of the matches on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab). If you don't have Fox Sports as part of a pay TV package, your best bet is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, F1, MLB, NRL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Foxtel.

How to watch AUS vs NZ live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official T20 World Cup 2022 broadcasting options, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022: live stream Australia vs New Zealand international cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in the UK can watch every game of the T20 World Cup on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) including Australia vs New Zealand, with play set to begin at 8am BST. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Aussie in the UK? Use a VPN to live stream the free T20 coverage (opens in new tab) on 9Now as if you were at home.

How to watch 2022 T20 World Cup: live stream Australia vs the Black Caps in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) New Zealanders can watch the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the T20 World Cup online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have the channel on cable, the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform is also showing the cricket live, and it's also the place to live stream every single Premier League game this season. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. The first ball for Australia vs New Zealand is due at 8pm NZDT on Saturday evening. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their usual coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch AUS vs NZ: live stream T20 World Cup 2022 for FREE in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) The 2022 T20 World Cup is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab), which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch with the only details required as your phone number to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab) and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. Play between Australia vs New Zealand is set to begin at 12pm PKT. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free T20 World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service (opens in new tab) and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch AUS vs NZ: live stream the T20 World Cup in India

(opens in new tab) Star Sports (opens in new tab) subscribers in India can watch Australia vs New Zealand in the T20 World Cup live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Australia vs New Zealand is set to start at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon. Those of you wanting to live stream T20 World Cup games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app (opens in new tab), which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

AUS vs NZ live stream: How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is showing every game of the 2022 T20 World Cup live in the US, including this clash between these two rivals. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. If you don't have the channel on cable, a good option is cord-cutting streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 per month. And if you don't, you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - with your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Alternatively, there's ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming all of the T20 World Cup action. The ESPN Plus cost (opens in new tab) is very tempting too, with monthly plans at a rate of $9.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $99.99 a year. Australia vs New Zealand is set to start at 3am ET / 12am PT. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which also gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content.