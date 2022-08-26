Arsenal vs Fulham live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Newly promoted Fulham visit Premier League leaders Arsenal for their second consecutive London derby, and right now the Gunners look formidable. Mikel Arteta's men have three wins from three and Gabriel Jesus has arguably been the standout player in the country, but in Aleksandar Mitrovic the Cottagers have a predator of their own. Read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs Fulham online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are.

The Brazilian No.9 already has two goals and three assists for Arsenal, but the stats barely scratch the surface of the impact he's made. Jesus' displays have been mesmerizing showcases of supreme talent and imagination, and he's brought the best of his new teammates too, particularly Martin Ødegaard.

At the back, William Saliba has also made a terrific start to his Arsenal career, though he's sure to be given a bruising evening by Mitrovic, who tops the rankings for shots, headed attempts on goal, and aerial duels won after three games. He's been inspirational, and the last-gasp winner he powered home against Brentford last weekend means he comes into this fixture with his confidence through the roof.

Fulham also scored in the opening minute, and it'll be intriguing to see if Marco Silva sticks with the same high-energy approach against an opponent that will look to dominate possession. In goal, Bernd Leno will feel he has a point to prove against his old side. Can he help maintain Fulham's unbeaten record? Follow our guide to get an Arsenal vs Fulham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Arsenal vs Fulham on both Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and NBC in the US, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday. Peacock TV is the live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are also being shown on NBC and USA Network. Peacock costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both NBC and USA Network in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC and USA Network in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Arsenal vs Fulham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Arsenal vs Fulham from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and great speeds, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Arsenal vs Fulham live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Arsenal vs Fulham on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch an Arsenal vs Fulham live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Arsenal vs Fulham is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 5pm BST, ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Fulham on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 2.30am AEST in the very early hours of Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Premier League football fans can watch Arsenal vs Fulham on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4.30am NZST on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Arsenal vs Fulham: live stream Premier League online in India