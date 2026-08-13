‘The best Shark vacuum cleaner overall’ is now down 48% — just in time for spring cleaning

The term spring cleaning exists for a reason, and the new season is right around the corner, officially kicking off in Australia on Tuesday, September 1. That means you don’t have long to get your cleaning tools in order, specifically a vacuum cleaner. If your current model could do with an upgrade, this perfectly timed deal of nearly 50% off the Shark PowerDetect Cordless could be just the thing you’re looking for.

And while it might be tempting to opt for a Dyson — especially now that the premium brand has set its Afterpay Day deals live — Shark makes some of the best on the market at lower prices even when not discounted. Right now, though, you can grab the Shark PowerDetect Cordless that we consider to be the best cordless vacuum in Australia, for AU$619 (down from AU$1,199).

Save 48% (AU$580.99) Shark PowerDetect Cordless: was AU$1,199.99 now AU$619 at Amazon The Shark PowerDetect combines the power of the brand’s Stratos line with the clever dirt-detecting skills of the Detect Pro line, delivering great results. It aced our cleaning tests thanks to its excellent suction. We love the fact that the wand can bend to get under furniture, and that it works wonders on carpets and hard floors. You also get a self-emptying docking station.

Given that we consider the Shark PowerDetect Cordless to be the best stick vac in Australia, it’s no surprise it’s also the best Shark vacuum in our opinion. As our vacuum-expert reviewer, Ruth Hamilton, says, “the PowerDetect Cordless came out top in my cleaning trials, beating even Dyson's priciest vacuums to the cleaning crown”.

She also loved how it can automatically adjust suction depending on the floor surface, stating “It knows what type of floor it's on and how dirty that floor is, and whether it's near the edge of a room, and will increase or lower suction in response.”

The PowerDetect further justifies its higher price tag by offering an additional feature called DirectionDetect, which means it can clean just as well when it’s pulled backwards as it does when pushed forward — a rare addition that you won’t find in many machines at its discounted price. It also has a large battery that’s rated for up to 70 minutes of runtime, which is a figure we can certainly vouch for, with it managing 67 minutes in our tests.

The only slight downside is that the PowerDetect Cordless is pretty heavy, and some users may find it a little tricky to manoeuvre around their home. However, it’s at least comfortable to hold thanks to an ergonomically shaped handle, complete with a rubberised grip and padding.

This isn’t quite the lowest price I’ve ever seen on this talented vacuum — it dropped to AU$566 during the recent Prime Day sales. However, for it to receive such a hefty discount so soon, and just in time for the spring season, makes it one well worth considering.