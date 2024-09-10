Shark's clever new vacuum feature is so obvious I'm amazed no one's thought of it before

Vacuum cleaners have been around for a while now, and you're probably thinking there aren't any major design or performance breakthroughs left to be achieved. Well, you might be wrong, because Shark has unveiled a new range of vacuums that it claims solve one big problem with today's best vacuum cleaners.

The USP of the Shark PowerDetect vacuum range is that they work just as well going backwards as they do going forwards. Most vacuums are designed to do most of their suction work when you're pushing them, and the return stroke is mostly just to get them back into position for another push.

For a truly hands-off experience, you can opt for a self-empty base (Image credit: Future)

The PowerDetect vacuums boast a patent-pending fin design and 'DirectionDetect technology' to change that, and offer the same cleaning power no matter which way they're being maneuvered. It could... well, probably not quite halve, but definitely make a decent dent in, the time you need to spend vacuuming.

I had a chance to see one of Shark's PowerDetect models in action at IFA 2024, and was impressed with what I saw – I could hear the suction continuing unabated when the vacuum was being pulled in reverse. It was demoed alongside another Shark cordless vacuum without this new feature, and sounded noticeably different. The proof is in the cleaning, of course, and we're in the process of getting one of these new vacuums tested to see if it's as good as Shark is promising.

The PowerDetect (left) being demoed alongside a Statos model, without the forward/backward suction feature (Image credit: Future)

The range comprises three models, to suit different households and cleaning jobs. There's the Shark PowerDetect Cordless Vacuum (IP1251UKT), the Shark PowerDetect Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner (AZ3900UKT), and the Shark PowerDetect Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner (HZ4000UKT).

Of those, I'd expect most people will be most interested in the first one. Shark is the brand behind many of today's best cordless vacuums, and a pretty serious rival to Dyson these days. As well as the new forward-and-backwards suction tech, the PowerDetect Cordless combines most of the best features of the current best Shark vacuums.

Best of both worlds

It used to be that if you wanted maximum power, you'd opt for a Shark Stratos model, while for tech smarts you'd buy a Detect Pro. Shark says the PowerDetect does both. On the 'detection' front, this vacuum can sense whether it's on a hard floor or carpet, and how dirty it is, and reduce or increase suction in response. It can also tell when it's close to the edge of a room, where dust can accumulate, and will boost suction just on that side of the cleaning head for an extra hit of cleaning power, without unnecessarily draining the battery.

You can bend the wand forwards, flamingo-leg-style, to enable you to reach right under furniture, without having to crouch down awkwardly. There's also a promised 70 minutes of battery life – matching the longest runtime you'll find anywhere. And if you want an even more hands-off experience, you can opt for the version with the auto-empty dock.

We don't have pricing or launch date information for the Shark PowerDetect range yet, but we'll bring that to you as soon as we get it.