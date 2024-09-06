6 cool new robvac features coming your way, from quad bike-style suspension to magnetic mops

IFA – the world's biggest consumer and electronics show – is in full swing in Berlin, and a number of brands have taken the opportunity to show off their new robovacs.

I've been on the floor getting some hands-on time with the latest models, and have been impressed with what I've seen. There are some innovative new features being introduced – as well as software-side innovations (AI, inevitably, is everywhere), there are some interesting hardware developments aimed at enabling these little home helpers to reach places that have previously been off-limits, as well as solutions to other issues that have so far limited their usefulness.

I'm expecting some of these features to start becoming more common in our best robot vacuums guide before too long. Here's a quick look at the coolest new robovac innovations at IFA 2024…

1. Magnetic mop pads

As seen on: Dreame L40

Even though many robot vacuums have the ability to raise their damp mop pads to try and keep them off your carpets, it's not a failsafe solution – particularly if your soft floors are especially plush. On its new L40 robovac, Dreame has decided to solve the problem by letting you remove them altogether.

(Image credit: Future)

The mop pads are attached by magnets, so when you want to vacuum your carpet after a mop, you can tell the robovac to go back to the dock, and drop them before continuing its cleaning. And it can also pick them back up again as required – no manual intervention needed.

(If you don't have deep-pile carpet, the side brush, main brush and mop pads can all move up and down by a centimeter or more, with different settings for different modes, to effectively separate the mopping and vacuuming processes. But that's much less fun.)

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Bouncy suspension

As seen on: Roborock Qrevo Curv

Another issue that can limit the usefulness of a robot vacuum is its ability to navigate big differences in floor height. While we're still a way off from a robot vac that can climb stairs, we're starting to see models that are much better at handling uneven terrain.

(Image credit: Future)

Qrevo Curv has the suspension system of a boy racer car. Flip it over and you'll find three wheels, each of which can be independently adjusted by up to a centimeter, enabling the Curv to reach a maximum clearance height of 4cm. So that room with a double-height entrance will no longer be off-limits, and your ultra-thick rug won't pose a problem either.

3. AI everywhere

As seen on: Narwal Freo Z Ultra (and many others)

It's no surprise that one of the themes of IFA is AI. Or, more specifically, AI appearing in places you wouldn't expect it. (I will not use the word 'shoehorn'.) The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is far from the only robot vacuum to use AI, but it's perhaps the one that goes hardest on this front. It has two separate CPUs – one dedicated solely to AI – and packs equivalent processing power to an Xbox.

That AI is used to help the Freo Z Ultra avoid obstacles, and to adjust its cleaning approach based on context. So that's everything from using hotter water to clean greasy spillages on hard floors, to knowing which obstacles to get right up close to (chair legs) and which to give a wider berth (dog poop).

4. Mini hair snippers

As seen on: Dreame L40

How to prevent long hair tangling up your brushrolls is an issue for manual vacuum cleaners and robot vacs alike (it's one of the factors we look for when deciding the best robot vacuums for pet hair). Dreame has decided to stop messing around, and introduced an accessory that promises to eradicate the problem once and for all.

The 'TriCut' brush literally has a little pair of scissors in it, which snip up long hair before it enters the bin, so there's no chance of it getting tangled in the mechanics. Note, this isn't part of the L40, but an optional accessory aimed at hairy households.

5. Smart suction

As seen on: Shark PowerDetect

With its new robot vacuum launch, Shark has ported some of the most popular features found in today's best Shark vacuums. So there are five different detection capabilities – dirt detect, edge detect, wet edge detect, stain detect, and floor detect – and the PowerDetect will adjust its cleaning approach in response. So when it shifts to hard floor from carpet it knows to lower its suction, and when it encounters the edge of a room where dirt tends to build up, it'll amp up its suction to ensure that all gets cleared away.

(Image credit: Future)

I saw it being demoed, and could hear it ramping up and down as it encountered areas of heavy spillages or reached the edge of the demo space. The aim is a more efficient clean, without wasting battery unecessarily.

6. Steam sterilization

As seen on: Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI+

Rather than unveiling something brand new, Samsung is using IFA to show off the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI+, which has just gone on sale recently (we're in the process of testing it on team – full review incoming).

An interesting (using the term loosely) feature here is the addition of a steam cleaning at the base station, to sterilize the mop pads, generally make things more hygienic, and lower the risk of a stinky robot.

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere, AI is getting a look-in again. Here, it's being used to identify objects, humans and pets, as well as being employed to help with initial room mapping – so the Bespoke Jet Combo can identify appliances and furniture and add them to your maps, as well as suggesting names for different spaces. This robovac can also sense how thick a carpet is, so it can deliver effective cleaning as well as avoiding getting it damp with the mop pads. If you're already in the Samsung ecosystem, you'll be pleased to learn that the Bespoke Jet Bot connects to SmartThings – Samsung's smart home management app – for convenient control from a single location.