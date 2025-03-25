My favorite affordable cordless stick vacuum just dropped to a historic low price, and if I didn't already have 5 vacuums at home I'd buy one immediately

Right now at Amazon, there's a huge discount on one of our very top-rated cordless vacuums. In the US, there's 44% off the Dreame R20 cordless vacuum, taking the price down from $449.99 to $249.99. There's a deal in the UK, too – head to Amazon for 27% off, dropping the price from £299 to £219, as part of the Big Spring sale.

In both cases, those are all-time low prices on that model, which scored a near-perfect four and a half stars in our Dreame R20 review, and holds the number #2 position in our best cordless vacuum ranking (it was a very close-run battle for the top spot, too). You might not have heard of Dreame, but you shouldn't sleep on this brand – it's increasingly giving the likes of Shark and Dyson a run for their money.

Today's best cordless vacuum deal

Dreame R20: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Dreame R20 is a very capable cordless stick vacuum that's a downright steal at this price (the cheapest we've ever seen it for). It boasts excellent suction – with added automation features – and it's lightweight, with a long battery life to boot.

Dreame R20: was £299 now £219 at Amazon The discount isn't as big as on the US model, but you won't find a vacuum that offers anything like this performance for this price anywhere else. On test, we were extremely impressed with the suction, maneuverability and battery life, and this is an all-time lowest price at Amazon.

As TechRadar's Homes Editor, I test vacuums for a living and the only reason I haven't purchased one of these is because I already have far too many at home (more than one per room... although I do live in a small flat, so that's less impressive than it sounds).

The reason we rate the R20 so highly is because, as an affordable stick vacuum, it does everything you'd want it to – plus a few more things besides. The suction is excellent, it's maneuverable and lightweight, and the battery life is outstanding. More unusually, it comes with 'intelligent dirt detection', where it'll automatically sense dirt and ramp up the suction to clear it.

