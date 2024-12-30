If you want Dyson's famed cyclone technology, but don't like cordless vacuums, the Dyson Ball Animal 3 (called the Dyson Ball Animal in the UK and Australia) is a traditional upright vacuum that offers the best of both worlds.

In our Dyson Ball Animal 3 vacuum review, we were impressed with just how much power this vacuum packs – for outright suction, it's hard to beat. For this reason, we rank it amongst the best vacuums for pet hair and the best upright vacuums, around. The payoff is that it's a little bulky and heavy, so it won't be the best Dyson vacuum for you if you need something very maneuverable.

Cleaning your Ball Animal properly is crucial, though, if you want to maintain its superb suction power and stop unpleasant smells building up. Doing so, over time, will also extend the life of your vacuum. So it's worth putting the effort in.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the process of cleaning its essential components. Before you begin, make sure to unplug your Dyson Ball vacuum for safety. Then find a well-ventilated area to work in, make sure you have access to cold water, and gather a dry cloth and a plastic bag.

We have a separate guide to how to clean a Dyson cordless vacuum.

How to clean a Dyson Ball Vacuum: the bin

The dust cup is where all the dust and debris collect after you vacuum your home. And so it's important that you empty and clean it regularly. For best performance, do so when it's about two-thirds full; don't wait until the dirt reaches the Max Fill level.

1. Remove the clear bin: You'll find a red button at the top of the cyclone assembly. Press it to release the bin from the main body of the vacuum.

2. Empty the contents: Place the bin inside a plastic bag, holding it close to the bottom of the bag. Press the red button again to open the bin's base, and let the contents fall into the bag.

3. Shake thoroughly: With the bin still in the bag, give it a good shake to dislodge any bits and pieces that are stuck to the sides. Pay special attention to the corners where dust tends to accumulate.

4. Clean with cold water: If necessary, rinse the bin with cold water. Do not use any detergents or soaps, though, as these can leave residue that affects your Dyson Ball vacuum's performance.

5. Dry completely: Before reassembling, ensure the bin is completely dry. Air drying is best to avoid leaving lint from cloths.

(Image credit: Future)

How to clean a Dyson Ball Vacuum: the filters

As well as regularly emptying the bin, it's recommended that you clean the filter every three to six months. Here's how to do it.

1. Disassemble the ball shell: Press the button on the carry handle to remove the cyclone and empty the bin. Lay the vacuum on its side, filter side up, then turn the central dial anti-clockwise to release the ball shell.

2. Remove the filters: Turn the post filter counter-clockwise to release it. Remove the post filter baffle, then unclip the front of the handle to remove the pre-filter.

3. Wash the filters: Rinse both filters with cold water. Shake to remove debris and keep rising them until the water runs clear.

4. Let the filters dry: Air-dry the filters for at least 24 hours. Ensure they are fully dry before refitting them.

5. Refit the filters: Place the post filter baffle back under the tabs, refit the post filter, and turn it clockwise to secure. Twist the central dial until it clicks, then refit the pre-filter and close the handle.

(Image credit: Future)

Beyond this, it's worth regularly inspecting the wand, hose, and brush bar for any blockages. Also periodically check the brush bar for hair and fibers, and carefully remove them to keep your vacuum working optimally.

By following these steps regularly, you'll keep your Dyson Ball vacuum in top condition, ensuring it continues to provide powerful, efficient cleaning for years to come. And that doesn't just mean it'll perform better; it will also lead to a healthier environment by removing dust and allergens from your home.