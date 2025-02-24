With Philips Hue light bulbs under $10 each at Amazon, I'm giving my home the ultimate spring glow-up

If you like the idea of Philips Hue smart lights but have always been put off by the price, I've got good news. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up a four-pack of A19 fitting warm white Philips Hue light bulbs for just $36.99 (was $49.99). That's less than $10 each, and one of the best deals I've ever seen on these versatile bulbs.

If you're not familiar with the Philips Hue range, there are several different types of bulbs available, each of which gives you different color options, but all of which can be controlled via the Philips Hue app. White & Color Ambiance lights offer warm and cool lighting, plus 16 million RGB colors so you can choose any shade you like to create the right mood. White Ambiance bulbs don't offer fun shades, but let you pick different white light temperatures to suit the time of day. Finally, there are White bulbs like these, which have one temperature.

Today's best Philips Hue deal

Philips Hue Warm White Light Bulbs (A19) x 4: was $49.99 now $36.99 at Amazon This is one of the best deals I've ever seen on this four-pack of Philips Hue smart light bulbs. These are part of the White series, which means you can't change the light color, but you can control them remotely via Bluetooth or integrate them into your smart home ecosystem via a Philips Hue Bridge.

You can control these bulbs via Bluetooth with the Philips Hue app on your phone, which will let you turn them off and on remotely, and adjust their brightness. Alternatively, you can use a Philips Hue Bridge to connect them all to your home Wi-Fi network, and to each other. This will open up new options like scheduling, the ability to operate them using a smart speaker, and connectivity with smart switches and sensors.

This is an awesome deal on some of the best smart lights you can buy, and a great entry point if you're not interested in bathing your living room in shades of green and pink, and just want more control over your regular light fixtures.

If you also want to pick up a Philips Hue Bridge to get the most out of these bulbs and unlock all their features, we've rounded up all today's best deals for you here: