With 60% off, this Philips Hue bundle is one of Amazon's best early Black Friday deals ever

Amazon has launched its first batch of early Black Friday deals, and this is easily one of the best – especially if you've been thinking of starting a Philips Hue smart lighting setup. For a limited time, you can get two Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) speakers and a Philips Hue bulb for only £48.98 (was £123.97). To put that into context, you would pay £49.99 for just one Echo Dot right now.

The Echo Dot (5th Gen) currently holds the number one spot in our guide to the best smart speakers, and the Hue system takes our award for the best smart lights, making this package a great starting point for a new smart home setup. Adding more devices in future will be a piece of cake, and the two speakers will allow you to control them with simple voice commands from anywhere in your home.

Today's best Philips Hue/Amazon Echo deal

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Philips Hue bundle: was £123.97 now £48.98 at Amazon UK This bundle is fantastic value in Amazon's early Black Friday deal. Each of these Echo Dot speakers would cost £49.99 if you bought them separately, and you're getting two of them, plus a Philips Hue B22 warm white smart bulb, which you can control with voice commands. It's a great starting point for a new smart home, or an expansion for your existing setup.

The Philips Hue light you're getting in this bundle is a B22 (bayonet fitting) warm white bulb. Unlike some Hue bulbs, this can't be set to different colours, but it does support remote control and smooth dimming. You don't need a Philips Hue Bridge connectivity hub to use it, either – the Philips Hue Bluetooth app allows you to control it from your phone or (most importantly) with your new Echo speakers. For more details, take a look at our guide to Philips Hue Bridge: what is it and how important is it for your Hue smart lights.

