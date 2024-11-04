Get up to 28% off lights and cameras in the Philips Hue sale - who needs Black Friday?

Right now, there's a huge sales event in the official Philips Hue store, with up to 28% off smart lights, cameras, and starter bundles. Whether you've been thinking about taking your first step with the smart lighting system, or want to extend your existing setup, there's something here for you. Why wait for the Black Friday deals to roll around?

Philips Hue makes some of the best smart lights we've tested, but its home security cameras are also excellent, and are a bargain in the sale right now. For example, you can pick up a wireless Philips Hue Secure Battery Camera for just $179.99 right now - a massive saving of $70. If that's not enough, you can grab two of the cameras for only $310.49.

If you're new to Hue, a starter kit containing two smart light bulbs, two contact sensors, a security camera, and the Philips Hue Hub that connects them all together can be yours for just $347.99. That's much, much cheaper than buying all the components individually.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue Secure Battery Camera: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Philips Hue There's a huge 28% off this super convenient security camera in the Philips Hue sale. It's battery-powered so you can install it anywhere without drilling, making it great for renters or the DIY-averse. It's available in white as shown here, or in black to fit with your décor. There are also big savings on twin-packs if you need to cover multiple rooms.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Play Light Bar: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Philips Hue This is a huge pre-Black Friday saving on the smart Play Light Bar, which can be used alone to provide a wash of color, or with a Philips Hue Play Sync Box to mirror what's happening on your TV screen for a more immersive home theater or gaming experience.

Philips Hue Secure Wired Camera With Desktop Stand: was $229.99 now $170.19 at Philips Hue This wired version of the excellent Philips Hue Secure camera can be placed on a table or shelf, and will capture crisp 1080p footage that you can view on your phone. With 26% off, it's excellent value ahead of Black Friday.

Philips Hue Secure Starter Kit With Camera: was $399.99 now $347.99 at Philips Hue If you're thinking of making your first foray into the Philips Hue system, this set is the perfect package, including two E26 screw fitting bulbs for your ceiling lights, two contact sensors for doors or windows, a wired security camera, and the Philips Hue Bridge to connect them all to your Wi-Fi network.

If you can't see what you're looking for here, there are some excellent deals available at Amazon right now, including a Philips Hue Starter Kit with a hub and four A19 bulbs for only $148. That's the cheapest this set has ever been.

Philips Hue A19 Starter Kit: was $199.99 now $158 at Amazon This starter set has hit a record-low price at Amazon, and Black Friday is still a month away. It includes four screw-in A19 bulbs, plus the Hub that links them all together and connects them to your router, allowing you to control them all remotely. It's a super-affordable way to kick off your smart lighting setup.

We'll be keeping you up to date with all the best Philips Hue Black Friday deals throughout November, so stick with TechRadar to make sure you don't miss out.