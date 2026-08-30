Plug-in solar is no longer a grey area. Kits under 800VA are now legal to buy and connect to a standard socket; no installer required. The government has been promising this since March. Now it is finally here.

But legal does not mean simple. The market has split into three very different products, sold under one loose banner. Solar-only kits that plug straight into a socket — these are then ones that have just been made legal. Then there are battery-only power stations that store grid electricity for later, which still need professional installation. Lastly, there are solar-plus-battery systems that do both. Each behaves differently. Each saves a different amount. And, crucially, only the first one is actually covered by the new rules.

I started my solar journey about a year ago, initially with batteries and now branching into solar panels. But with the advent of new rules and new products, the market is opening up for those who want to turn a modest investment into a reduction in every electricity bill merely by deploying a few solar panels and connecting them to a wall socket.

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To help you decide whether or not to buy a plug-in solar kit, or opt for one of the other two options, I've crunched the numbers below for all three scenarios — and thrown in my personal experiences over the past year.

How much can you save?

(Image credit: Getty Images, Westend61)

This question takes inspiration from the classic “how long is a piece of string?”, because there are many factors that impact the answer. These include where you live, the underlying cost of power in that region, the equipment you plan to deploy, and the tariffs you will use with the hardware.

If we consider three basic scenarios: solar only, solar with battery and battery-only, then the amount each requires in investment and the cost benefits vary significantly.

Let's look at each of these and see how much you can spend, how much the return might be, and how that influences the payback period.

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Solar only: the numbers brands are quoting

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On the solar-only pathway, EcoFlow says its standard kit, two 400W panels and a microinverter, can save you up to £115 a year. That fits the government's estimate that the newly-legalised plug-in solar can save you "up to £110 a year".

So what's the payback period? The EcoFlow panels cost around £299, and the microinverter is about £100, so the payback would be roughly four years. A retail provider, City Plumbing, puts a good 800W kit at £100 to £250 a year, with a four-to six-year payback on hardware costing £600 to £1,000.

Independent estimates land lower and more cautiously. One detailed breakdown puts realistic savings at £40 to £85 a year for an 800W kit, because without battery storage, you only self-consume between 25-40% of what the panels generate. The rest goes nowhere useful, since you have no battery to hold it and, without MCS certification, no export tariff to sell it into either.

That last point matters more than any brochure figure. A solar-only kit under the new rules cannot claim the Smart Export Guarantee. There is no MCS certification path for an 800VA socket device. So every kilowatt hour you don't use the moment it is generated is simply wasted. Real savings depend entirely on how much daytime electricity your home actually uses with the fridge, router, standby devices, the odd load of washing.

A sensible expectation for a solar-only kit is in the £70 to £110 a year ballpark, weighted toward the low end unless your daytime usage is unusually high. Most of that saving comes in the summer months, with much less in winter.

The answer to the solar-energy-you-can’t-use dilemma is a battery, because then you can use every part of the solar generation. If your standing demand is less than what you generate, then the excess can go into a battery that you then use when solar is below that threshold.

Plug-in batteries aren't currently legal in the UK, despite the likes of Octopus Energy telling us recently that they are "the real game-changer". That means that, right now, going this route requires some professional help — but it can also open up much bigger savings...

Battery only: a different game entirely

(Image credit: EcoFlow)

What do you do if you don’t have a good location for solar panels to be hung or mounted, or if you rent a property that doesn’t allow things to be hung on balconies?

What many people don’t realise is that the price of power varies over a typical day, being relatively cheap at low-demand times, like the middle of the day, and becoming more expensive between 4pm and 7pm, when lots of people start cooking.

There are tariffs, such as Octopus Agile, that break the day into 30-minute slices with different prices for each, and these amounts vary based on wholesale energy costs and how renewable resources are affected by the weather (for example, if it's windy).

With a battery, you can capture power from the grid when it's cheap, and then use it when the price is elevated. And, depending on how much battery capacity you have and how it's wired to the property, you could even make a profit by selling it back to the grid during peak demand.

A good example of this is offered by the Zendure Hyper 2000, an inverter designed to couple batteries (and solar) to the electrics of the home. It charges overnight on a tariff like Octopus Go, roughly 9p per kilowatt-hour, then discharges through the day when the standard rate sits around 24.67p. Do that consistently on an appropriately-sized battery and Zendure's own figures suggest £250 to £300 a year is realistic, once you count that alongside any solar contribution.

Solar and battery combined: the biggest savings, with the biggest asterisk

(Image credit: Anker)

This is where the most eye-catching claims live. One comparison site quotes 90% self-consumption on an 860kWh annual generation figure, working out at roughly £191 a year. Another puts the jump plainly: without a battery, you self-consume 30 to 40 per cent of what you generate. With one, you jump to between 85 and 93 per cent. That is the difference between an £80-a-year system and a £180-a-year one, but getting that saving requires additional investment.

For example, Anker's Solix Solarbank E1600 is a 1.6kWh battery, rated for 6,000 cycles with still 80% capacity, which works out to over 16 years of daily use for roughly £910 up front. Similarly, the EcoFlow Stream series integrates the microinverter and battery management directly, which is more efficient than bolting a separate power station onto a standard microinverter. The Stream Ultra costs £900, offers 1.92kWh capacity, and can connect 2800W of solar input.

Realistic savings for a properly installed solar plus battery balcony system? About £150 to £300 a year, with the top end reserved for households that also actively manage a time-of-use tariff and have the battery capacity to exploit when prices are low.

A slight snag...

The new interim specification from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero covers solar generation only. It says plainly that these socket-connected devices must not be used with a battery storage system.

So the tidy, self-contained kits with a battery built in, the ones EcoFlow, Anker, and Bluetti are currently selling as balcony solar, do not qualify for the simple socket route at all. They still need a hardwired connection through a fused spur, fitted by a qualified electrician, notified to your network operator under G98 within 28 days.

This may change, but that’s where the regulations stand as of August 27 2026.

My own journey

(Image credit: Mark Pickavance)

My electricity bill alone in 2025 was £1,543.80, which was sufficient motivation to do something about it.

The approach I took was to buy an EcoFlow Stream Ultra X, a 3.84 kWh LFP battery, and have it professionally connected to my mains power through a fused spur. That only happened at the end of April, so I’ve only been running on battery support since then.

In those four months, I’ve used Octopus Agile and reviewed the power profile each day to optimise when I collect power at the cheapest rate. I’ve experimented with attaching some solar panels to see what that brings to the table, and I will probably add roof-mounted solar next year.

Running with a battery for four months, at the two-thirds point of the year, we’re at roughly £900 spent on power, meaning that this year should top out at about £1350, making for about a £200 advantage. But looking at the year breakdown, I’m consuming more power but paying less for it. I’m expecting that number to be closer to £350 by the time 2027 rolls around. But that doesn’t factor in the price rises that might have pushed my bill up.

To get that improvement, I’ve invested £1,250 in battery technology, and I’ve also had a new consumer unit fitted that cost almost as much. Therefore, my payback is closer to eight years, but only based on current power costs, not what they might be in 2034.

With this working as well as it seems, I’ve doubled down, bought a second Stream Ultra X, and I’m going to add solar to the mix soon.

New products I’ll be looking at in the coming months, like the EcoFlow Stream 5000 and EcoFlow Gateway, might further skew my plans, depending on what they bring to this power party.

Image 1 of 5 The EcoFlow app shows you what's happening and enables total control (Image credit: Mark Pickavance) Power is pulled into the battery when its cheap, and exported when its expensive (Image credit: Mark Pickavance) Ironically, overall consumption might be higher than normal for the whole day (Image credit: Mark Pickavance) A typical day. Charging in the middle of the day and using from 4pm onwards. (Image credit: Mark Pickavance) When power is at its cheapest, the impact on daily costs is huge (Image credit: Mark Pickavance) Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

Plug-in solar: the bottom line

(Image credit: Mark Pickavance)

Plug-in solar going legal on August 27 is genuinely useful news for renters and flat dwellers who have had no route into solar at all.

But the marketing gap between "up to £110 a year" and the more sober £40 to £85 a year some analysts are quoting is wide, and the reason is simple. Brochure figures assume ideal conditions and often quietly assume a battery, which the new simplified rules do not actually permit.

Treat solar-only kits as a modest, genuinely no-fuss saving in the £70 to £150 bracket. Treat battery-only setups as a tariff arbitrage tool worth £150 to £250 a year if you have the right rate. And treat combined systems as the strongest performer, £150 to £300 a year, but budget for an electrician and G98 paperwork rather than a Sunday afternoon plug-and-play job.

None of these numbers replaces a proper rooftop installation. But for a segment of the market that has had nothing available to it until now, even the conservative figures represent a real, if modest, win.

However, it’s also worth saying that there are at least two reasons you should be considering it even if the current savings seem modest. First, a simple solar-only deployment is the first rung on a ladder to power self-sufficiency; second, grid power isn’t getting any cheaper in the foreseeable future.

It’s about time we stopped accepting that utility services only go up in price, and now it's possible to actually do something about it.

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