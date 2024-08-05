Get an Echo Pop speaker for just £5 when you buy a new Ring Video Doorbell with this bundle deal from Argos

The offers in Amazon's annual Prime Day sale have been put away for another year, but despite their disappearance there are other ways for you get your hands on some smart home gadgets for less, including the best video doorbells and best smart speakers.

At the moment, Argos in the UK is listing a special offer on the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen), where you can bag yourself a brand new Echo Pop smart speaker for £5 when you buy a Ring Doorbell for £99.99. As it stands, Amazon is listing the same Ring Doorbell model for the same price, but this offer from Argos isn't a regular occurrence, making it one of the best smart home gadget deals right now.

One of the advantages with this bundle deal from Argos is that both devices go hand-in-hand. When paired with an Alexa device such as the Echo Pop, you will receive updates right from your smart speaker when your doorbell is pressed or when motion detectors are activated. This is where security and convenience come together.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen): £99.99 at Argos with Amazon Echo Pop for £5 While you may need a subscription to make the most of the Ring Video Doorbell, it goes without saying that it has great motion tracking with an easy to navigate app. It works wonders for when you're home and away, alerting you whenever someone rings the bell, or if it detects motion. When you receive the alerts, the doorbell will also automatically begin video recording so that you'll have visual footage of every encounter. Read out full Ring Video Doorbell review.

Amazon Echo Pop: £5 at Argos when you buy a Ring Doorbell for £99.99 If you're not too concerned about insanely advanced features and audio quality, then the Echo Pop is a simple and sweet choice for a smart speaker. Especially if you're looking for a hub to fill a smaller room then we find that the Echo Pop covers all the basics. It's a speedy responder to your commands with its three microphone pickup, and works harmoniously with other Alexa devices making it a useful addition to your Alexa smart home system.

Overall, both devices are very easy to set up and use so pre-existing smart home knowledge isn't required - so they're perfect starting point products if you're new to the world of smart home tech.

The Ring Doorbell's main selling points are its motion tracking abilities and security features, and if these are your main priorities for a video doorbell then you should look no further. With that said, if you don't mind having to pay for its video storage subscription, then you really can't put a price on ensuring security and home safety.

The Echo Pop is definitely one of Amazon's more affordable smart home devices but covers all the basics needed for a smart speaker to work its magic. Although it doesn't pack a lot of advanced features we're used to seeing with newer models, that doesn't mean it's not a fun addition to any room and emits a decent sound for its size.