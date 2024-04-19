Kit out your kitchen with these delicious deals from Amazon

Feeding yourself and your loved ones is something that must be done, so why not make it as easy as possible by adding helpful appliances to your kitchen? From food processors to stand mixers, air fryers and everything in between, if you buy the right appliance, all you have to do is stand in the kitchen and pour ingredients into bowls. Of course, there is some enjoyment to be found in the kitchen, but that doesn't mean you have to do everything manually. Luckily, Amazon is hitting some fantastic kitchen appliances with some heavy price cuts, so if you can't quite wait for Prime Day 2024, now is the right time to be kitting out the kitchen.

With deals on some different appliances that tackle various functions across different budgets, there are some delicious discounts that either make things easier, elevate your cooking abilities or make things tastier. We’ve foraged through dozens of Amazon offers on appliances to find our five favourite deals for you.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FSmartLid-Multi-Cooker-OL750UK-Digital-Pressure%2Fdp%2FB09C873WR9%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Ninja Foodi SmartLid Multi Cooker | AU$799 AU$406.65 (save AU$392.35) If you love variety in your cooking, there are few better ways to do it than this multi-cooker from Ninja. While it has a fancy name, the Foodi is simply an excellent extra-large air fryer. While we were quite harsh on it in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/ninja-foodi-multi-cooker-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker review, our biggest issue with it was its price – there's just too many fantastic options at a much lower price point. However, at almost half price there's not too much to dislike. It is undoubtedly more difficult to master than some of its competitors, but its huge capacity and 15 cooking functions are more than worth it. If you regularly cook for more than four people, this is an incredible deal.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FSunbeam-Vertical-Waffle-Maker-Classics%2Fdp%2FB08ZRVXPJB%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Sunbeam Vertical Waffle Maker | AU$139 AU$98 (save AU$41) In a totally different vein, this waffle maker might not be a must-have, but if you love the sound of waffles on a Sunday morning, this is the deal for you. We haven't gotten our hands on it, but it has excellent user reviews and a perfect score on <a href="https://www.productreview.com.au/listings/sunbeam-vertical-waffle-maker-wam5000bk" data-link-merchant="productreview.com.au"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU""> Product Review , Australia’s most popular consumer review site. Coming from Sunbeam and providing users with easy, fast and customisable waffles, it's easy to see why. Allowing you to choose from five different levels of cooking waffles, a digital screen that displays instructions, and a timer as your waffles cook, making the perfect waffle to your liking couldn't be easier.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FDeLonghi-Vertuo-White-Bundle-Aeroccino%2Fdp%2FB08FHZGP5C%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Nespresso Vertuo Next with Aeroccino | AU$389 AU$199 (save AU$190) Providing delicious coffee in any number of ways with just one press of a button, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is an incredibly easy machine to use. Providing everything from single shot espresso to large mugs full of coffee, this deal even includes a milk frother that elevates an already great machine to really cater to everyone. Whether you want that quick caffeine hit in the morning with an espresso or to slowly sip a silky cappuccino, this machine can give you that cafe coffee experience without the price tag.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FCOSORI-Technology-Healthy-Energy-Saving-CP158%2Fdp%2FB097TV3KJK%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Cosori 5.5L Air Fryer Oven | AU$219 AU$149 (save AU$70) Coming from one of the more reliable air fryer creators gaining popularity in the UK, this model might not have made our list of 2024's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/best-air-fryer" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU""> best air fryer , but that doesn't mean it's not worth buying. As an air fryer oven, it doesn't compare to the Ninja Foodi multi-cooker above, but it’s perfect for crisping up side dishes rather than cooking entire meals With a large 5.5L basket capacity, 11 cooking functions and a handsome design, it's ready to be pulled out to make those perfectly crisp fries.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FNutribullet-1200W-Piece-Silver-N12-1007%2Fdp%2FB07T7T482X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Nutribullet 1200W Series Blender | AU$189.95 AU$139 (save AU$50.95) Nutribullet's most powerful blender, this machine comes with two large 900ml cups, perfect for making big batches of smoothies, bowls, dips, sauces and, if you're looking for something a bit more devilish, milkshakes. Where the 1200w model shines, though, is its ability to power through tougher ingredients like roots, seeds, kale and more. If you like the idea of blending up whatever you please at a moment's notice, this blender is up to the task.

