I really want the handy Ninja Blast Portable Blender and it's finally on sale

We all know that eating fruit and vegetables, along with generally hydrating more, is good for you. How do you make that easier to achieve in life? I’ve spotted the deal that will help.

Today, you can buy the Ninja Blast Portable Blender at Amazon for £39 (was £49.99), which is the first time this blender has been discounted at the retailer. The 22% discount comes just in time for warmer and better weather – aka the time when you’ll want to make more smoothies and drink more too.

The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is a cordless blender that you can use anywhere, bringing with it the high quality you would expect from Ninja. It has a rechargeable USB-C base which gives you more than 10 blends on a single charge, all with up to 2 hours of battery life. It’s perfect for use at the gym, work, or even the park.

Today's best Ninja blender deal

Ninja Blast Portable Blender
Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was £49.99 now £39 at Amazon

This is the best discount ever on the Ninja Blast Portable Blender at Amazon. The handy appliance has a 530ml capacity and is capable of blending smoothies protein shakes, and even frozen drinks. Its size means you can take it anywhere you want, so a fresh drink is always by your side. It has a stainless steel BlastBlade (a fancy blade!) which can crush ice, while its lid is leakproof and it even has a sippy spout. Anything else you think it needs? Nope, we can’t think of it either.

View Deal

When you think of the best blenders, you think of something hefty and only suitable for your kitchen. The Ninja Blast Portable Blender makes all that possible without needing a permanent home. Our Ninja Blast Portable Blender review explains that it continues the trend of Ninja offering high-end products.

We don’t recommend it for making soup, but the Ninja Blast Portable Blender is “great at breaking down fibrous fruits and vegetables, and decent at crushing ice”. It also has a “great to-go lid with a handle” while the whole thing is “lightweight”. Its capacity could maybe be a little bigger but for one person, it should suffice. I’m already thinking how it could be just what I need to save money on my expensive smoothie buying habit.

Ninja is better known for its many great air fryer deals so you might want to check those out while you’re treating your body like the temple it is. There are some great NutriBullet deals around as well.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Contributor

Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more. 

Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.

