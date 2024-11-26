Black Friday Deal: 89% off Pure VPN's 5-year plans
Get up and running for as little as $1.99/month
PureVPN has been delivering incredible VPN services since 2007. As a result of their products, users can enjoy freedom on the internet and access region-specific sites.
One of PureVPN's unique features is that it lets users choose from four modes: Stream, Internet Freedom, Security/Privacy, and File Sharing. Each has its own dedicated servers, which guarantees faster speeds and smoother experiences online.
This Black Friday, PureVPN is offering a whopping 89% off their 5-year plans, starting at just $1.99/month. Choose from three plans: Standard (VPN + Tracker Blocker), Plus (adds Password Manager & File Encryption), or Max (adds Remove My Data & Dark Web Monitoring). To make use of the offer, you'll need to head over to the PureVPN website.
PureVPN.com get 89% off 5-year plans
Our top picks from PureVPN
Why we love PureVPN
With over 6,500 servers across more than 70 countries worldwide, PureVPN is well placed to keep you and your data secure. Use your VPN account with as many devices as you like, although only 10 can be connected simultaneously.
Use PureVPN on PCs and laptops running Mac, Windows, and Linux, as well as iPhones and Android phones, Android, Apple and Firestick TV devices, and even your browser, with support for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. In short, use it everywhere!
PureVPN also offers a student discount program that enables users to take advantage of an additional 15% off their chosen PureVPN plan.
