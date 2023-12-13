Looking for a digital photo frame? The Echo Show 15 is an awesome alternative and it’s up to 30% off

Digital photo frames are a popular gift idea, and it's little wonder, especially for the festive season and family get togethers. But I'm here to propose an alternative to a dedicated digital photo frame: the Echo Show 15 smart display, which is currently discounted at $204.99 at Amazon in the US and £209.99 at Argos in the UK.

Our best digital photo frames guide explains how to choose the best digital photo frame for you. In this guide, the majority of the leading models pack a 10-inch display inside a slick mount and frame, with a notable exception being the Echo Show 15. It takes on a similar form to these frames, only it's much bigger at 15.6 inches, plus you've also got its smart display features to enjoy.

For Prime members, Amazon Photos provides free unlimited photo storage and up to 5GB of videos, plus paid plans if you need more storage than that, or up to 5GB of photos for any Amazon customer. You can then easily display those photos and favorite memories on an Echo Show 15 using its Alexa voice assistant functionality. How about, "Hey Alexa, show me photos from our summer holiday last year." This truly is a smart digital photo frame experience.

Today's best Echo Show 15 deal in the US

Echo Show 15 + remote: was $279.99 now $204.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - With larger-than-average Full HD 15.6-inch display, the Echo Show 15 can be wall-mounted or mounted on its base for enjoying your photos. You also get customizable widgets to keep your home organized, Alexa skills, and now Fire TV, in what is one of the most comprehensive smart displays out there. The Echo Show 15 dropped to a record low $184.99 during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but remains a great price in the build-up to the holidays.

Today's best Echo Show 15 deal in the UK

Echo Show 15 + remote: was £299.98 now £209.99 at Argos

Save £90 - With larger than average Full HD 15.6-inch display, the Echo Show 15 can be wall-mounted or mounted on its base for enjoying your photos. You also get customizable widgets to keep your home organized, Alexa skills, and now Fire TV, in what is one of the most comprehensive smart displays out there. The Echo Show 15 dropped to a record low £209.99 during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and that price remains at Argos in the build up to Christmas. Should you already own an Alexa voice remote, you can buy the frame on its own for £192.49 at Amazon.

Other smart displays include the Meta Portal Plus and the Google Nest Hub Max, but the Echo Show 15 is the largest smart display with frame, and since its release (and our initial four-star review), it has benefitted from a number of software updates that make it even more versatile, including the addition of Fire TV that unlocks access to all of your favorite streaming services.

As well as Fire TV, you can set up customizable widgets on the Echo Show 15 to keep your home organized, use a litany of Alexa skills, and yes, enjoy your family photos on its large 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution. It might not have the outright picture quality of the Aura Mason Luxe, but the Echo Show 15 is probably the most compelling package especially for Prime members, now at a similar price to the Aura frame in this deal and much cheaper than the Meta Portal Plus.

More recently, Amazon launched its most capable smart display yet – the Echo Show 10 – that boasts next-gen audio quality and video call chops, but the Echo Show 15 display is 50% larger and is the one to pick for enjoying your photos the way they were meant to be, in a plush-looking frame.

