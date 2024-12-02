I write about kitchen appliances for a living, and these are the must-have Cyber Monday air fryer, coffee maker and baking deals

Cyber Monday kitchen appliance deals (Image credit: Future / Amazon)

The kitchen is the heart of the home, but it can quickly become the hole in your wallet, too, which is why I always appreciate a good Cyber Monday kitchen appliance deal. Starting with Black Friday, many of the best kitchen appliances see huge discounts in the post-Thanksgiving sales, from air fryers to coffee makers, baking appliances and beyond.

This year is no different, with the Cyber Monday deals bringing the heat. There are a huge range of deals from popular brands, whether that's Kenwood's stand mixers, Ninja's air fryers, Keurig's coffee makers or Instant Pot's multicookers. You can make some serious savings too, with up to 50% off some of these excellent, top-rated kitchen appliances.

Below, I've listed the absolute best-of-the-best deals I've found this Black Friday weekend which are still live for Cyber Monday, but if you have specific requests you can drop me an e-mail and I'll give a live response in the form of a blog post.

Today's best kitchen appliance deals (US)

Cyber Monday air fryer deals

Exclusive code NinjaKitchen.com get 20% off when you spend $450 and 10% off when you spend $200

Our exclusive codes are required to take advantage of these deals, which apply to most products on the Ninja Kitchen website, including air fryers, blenders, and ovens.

US only: Expires 31st December

Ninja Double Stack: was $219.99 now $179.99 at Amazon It suffices to say, I'm a big Ninja Double stack fan. I gave the Ninja Double Stack a full five stars in our review and we awarded it a TechRadar Choice Award for its innovative design that lets you cook two portions while taking up minimal counter space. It's the model I personally use at home, and I'm always impressed by its minimal heat leakage between the two tiers; and it's back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon for Cyber Monday. This deal is now back in stock after vanishing last week.

Instant VersaZone 9Qt Air Fryer: was $199.95 now $139.94 at Amazon Like many Instant air fryers, this model has dropped back down to its lowest price this year for Cyber Monday. When we reviewed it, we valued its versatile cooking basket which can be divided when preparing two different dishes or used for one large item (like a chicken). It's refreshingly easy to use, and good choice for families, at a great price for Black Friday.

Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer 3000 Series: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Record low: Philips has been in the air fryer business for a long time (long before it was cool), and its appliances are seriously well designed. This one has two different sized drawers so you can easily cook a main and a side simultaneously, and it's never been cheaper at Amazon.

Ninja Foodi Max multi-cooker : was £319.99 now £229 at Amazon This Ninja multi-cooker earned a full 5 stars in our review, even despite its bulky form. It's incredibly versatile, offering a huge range of functions from air frying to pressure cooking and slow cooking – and even if its discounted price is still on the higher side for you, just think of how many cooking options you'll be getting if you make this one investment.

Cyber Monday coffee maker deals

Last-minute savings Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon While it's not quite the lowest-ever price (that was $49.99), the Keurig K-Express is an excellent single-serve coffee maker for smaller house sizes. Featuring three cup sizes, a decent 42-oz water reservoir, and enough space to accommodate a 7.4-inch tall travel mug, this is a great deal on a solid device.

KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine KF8: was $1,999.99 now $1,619.99 at Amazon This premium bean-to-cup espresso machine is down to a record-low price, with a generous $380 discount available this Cyber Monday. It was awarded a commendable four-and-a-half stars out of five when it was reviewed earlier this year, with this high score coming from how satisfyingly easy it is to use. It's a simple case of picking your favorite drink from the color screen, and the machine whizzes into action handling the dosage, grinding, extraction, and even the milk frothing, so that all of the hard work is done for you. Presets can be made for any customizations you choose to make, and there are settings dedicated to foaming plant-based milk too, with almond milk frothing particularly nicely.

De'Longhi La Specialista Opera: was $899.95 now $699.95 at Amazon This coffee machine gave us a buzz when it launched earlier this year, and we've seen it discounted for the very first time this Cyber Monday. It offers gentle guidance to help achieve the best results, and we're really pleased with this impressive $200 discount, which we don't often see on new machines. So if you've had your eye on this De'Longhi like we have, this is the deal to take advantage of this Cyber Monday.

Breville Nespresso Creatista Pro: was $849.95 now $594.95 at Amazon This Cyber Monday deal has perked us up, with Amazon offering 30% off this premium Nespresso coffee maker. It's oh-so-simple to make tasty coffee with, just pop in a pod, select your drink of choice from the color touchscreen, and it gets to work. There are an impressive eight temperature settings, and 11 texture settings to choose from for the auto steam wand, and it's helpful enough to purge itself after it's finished, helping to keep things clean, which is a feature I appreciate a lot.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon This stylish little single-serve Keurig machine has been almost half price since Black Friday, offering an excellent saving that's still live today in Cyber Monday's coffee maker deals. It prepares coffee, tea, or hot chocolate in under a minute at the press of a button.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $149.99 now $69.99 at Keurig This particular model isn't available on Amazon, but it's an absolute bargain with more than 50% at Keurig.com since Black Friday. It has a 'strong brew' button that allows you to prepare a more intense cup of coffee for those mornings when you need a little extra pick-me-up. It's extra quiet as well, so it won't disturb family members who are still sleeping.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon This smart little Keurig machine is a great buy with 42% off, offering an iced beverage option for cold-brew coffee in an instant. It also lets you control the size and strength of your drink, and can dispense hot water too.

De'Longhi Lattissima One: was $399 now $271.03 at Amazon This micro coffee machine was on sale for $281.46 last week, and we're pleased to see that the price has dropped even further for Cyber Monday. Our reviewer was a fan of the Latissima One, calling it a compact Nespresso coffee machine that's great for single servings" and awarding it four out of five stars in their full review.

Cyber Monday baking deals

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $649 now $419 at Kitchen Aid Slashing a phenomenal $230 from one of KitchenAid's most popular stand mixers, this Cyber Monday deal will whisk bakers into a frenzy. It applies to all colors options, but the most popular ones could sell out fast - if you want that perfect, matching piece for your kitchen, act quickly.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Stand Mixer & Premium Accessory Pack: was $499 now $369 at Kitchen Aid A classic model that remains popular over a decade since its release, the Artisan Series 5 is an excellent investment for any baker's kitchen and comes with generous accessory pack that makes it even more versatile. This deal applies to all colors, but as with the model above I'd recommend acting fast to ensure yours matches the rest of your kitchen appliances.

Cyber Monday blender deals

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Record low: The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is the blender I personally use at home to make my smoothies, slushies, and shakes, and at this record-low price it's a no-brainer if you want a single-serve blender. Ultra-convenient with its USB-rechargeable base and leakproof lid with a carrying handle, it earned four out of five stars in my review.

Cyber Monday large appliance deals

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator: was $4,999 now $3,299 at Samsung Best price all year: Samsung's early Black Friday deals are phenomenal, offering a huge discount on one of its most exciting refrigerators. These attractive appliances can be customized to match your kitchen decor with a range of colors and finish options. It features the AI Family Hub, AI Vision Inside, and a Beverage Center for quick and easy access to cold water. The full-depth model is the biggest discount, but you can still save $700 on the counter-depth model.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo: was $3,323 now $1,899 at Samsung Packed full of helpful AI optimizations and features that will make your laundry fresher than ever, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is a seriously smart washer and dryer. With a mega capacity of 5.3 cu. ft, this washing powerhouse can complete a washing and drying cycle in as little as 98 minutes – that's quicker than my machine can wash a load.

