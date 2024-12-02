I write about kitchen appliances for a living, and these are the must-have Cyber Monday air fryer, coffee maker and baking deals
I'm hunting for all the best home appliance deals so you don't have to
The kitchen is the heart of the home, but it can quickly become the hole in your wallet, too, which is why I always appreciate a good Cyber Monday kitchen appliance deal. Starting with Black Friday, many of the best kitchen appliances see huge discounts in the post-Thanksgiving sales, from air fryers to coffee makers, baking appliances and beyond.
This year is no different, with the Cyber Monday deals bringing the heat. There are a huge range of deals from popular brands, whether that's Kenwood's stand mixers, Ninja's air fryers, Keurig's coffee makers or Instant Pot's multicookers. You can make some serious savings too, with up to 50% off some of these excellent, top-rated kitchen appliances.
Below, I've listed the absolute best-of-the-best deals I've found this Black Friday weekend which are still live for Cyber Monday, but if you have specific requests you can drop me an e-mail and I'll give a live response in the form of a blog post.
In my three years as a technology journalist, I've spent hours testing home appliances and covered every major sales event during that time. In practice, that means I've spent hours scouring for the best small appliance and smart home deals, and I know a good one when I see one.
Today's best kitchen appliance deals (US)
- Amazon: huge discounts on everything from air fryers to coffee makers
- Best Buy: save up to 50%on kitchen appliances
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dyson: up to $250 off list prices direct from Dyson
- Home Depot: up to 40% off large appliances
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Target: up to 50% off kitchen appliances, plus an extra 15% on select models
- Walmart: big savings on a range of kitchen appliances
Cyber Monday air fryer deals
NinjaKitchen.com get 20% off when you spend $450 and 10% off when you spend $200
Our exclusive codes are required to take advantage of these deals, which apply to most products on the Ninja Kitchen website, including air fryers, blenders, and ovens.
US only: Expires 31st December
Now, this is a smoking deal. I adore my Ninja Woodfire, and used it most weekends during the summer. We gave the original Ninja Woodfire five stars thanks to its ability to create an authentically smoky taste with no charcoal and no mess, plus it doubles as an air fryer too. Just plug it in, and you're ready to cook anywhere.
It suffices to say, I'm a big Ninja Double stack fan. I gave the Ninja Double Stack a full five stars in our review and we awarded it a TechRadar Choice Award for its innovative design that lets you cook two portions while taking up minimal counter space. It's the model I personally use at home, and I'm always impressed by its minimal heat leakage between the two tiers; and it's back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon for Cyber Monday. This deal is now back in stock after vanishing last week.
Like many Instant air fryers, this model has dropped back down to its lowest price this year for Cyber Monday. When we reviewed it, we valued its versatile cooking basket which can be divided when preparing two different dishes or used for one large item (like a chicken). It's refreshingly easy to use, and good choice for families, at a great price for Black Friday.
Record low: Philips has been in the air fryer business for a long time (long before it was cool), and its appliances are seriously well designed. This one has two different sized drawers so you can easily cook a main and a side simultaneously, and it's never been cheaper at Amazon.
This Ninja multi-cooker earned a full 5 stars in our review, even despite its bulky form. It's incredibly versatile, offering a huge range of functions from air frying to pressure cooking and slow cooking – and even if its discounted price is still on the higher side for you, just think of how many cooking options you'll be getting if you make this one investment.
Want two ovens in one countertop package? The Ninja Double Stack XL Countertop Oven & Air Fryer with Pro Cook System is an excellent alternative to a conventional oven, giving you the best of both worlds.
This is one seriously smart toaster oven/air fryer combo we scored four stars out of five in our review, owing to its smart algorithm that directs heat to where it's needed to cook your food perfectly. Plus, it's a jack of all trades, making for a competent air fryer too, which is something you can't always say for multi-functional appliances. Breville has beaten Amazon's deal price by $20.
Cyber Monday coffee maker deals
While it's not quite the lowest-ever price (that was $49.99), the Keurig K-Express is an excellent single-serve coffee maker for smaller house sizes. Featuring three cup sizes, a decent 42-oz water reservoir, and enough space to accommodate a 7.4-inch tall travel mug, this is a great deal on a solid device.
This premium bean-to-cup espresso machine is down to a record-low price, with a generous $380 discount available this Cyber Monday. It was awarded a commendable four-and-a-half stars out of five when it was reviewed earlier this year, with this high score coming from how satisfyingly easy it is to use. It's a simple case of picking your favorite drink from the color screen, and the machine whizzes into action handling the dosage, grinding, extraction, and even the milk frothing, so that all of the hard work is done for you. Presets can be made for any customizations you choose to make, and there are settings dedicated to foaming plant-based milk too, with almond milk frothing particularly nicely.
This coffee machine gave us a buzz when it launched earlier this year, and we've seen it discounted for the very first time this Cyber Monday. It offers gentle guidance to help achieve the best results, and we're really pleased with this impressive $200 discount, which we don't often see on new machines. So if you've had your eye on this De'Longhi like we have, this is the deal to take advantage of this Cyber Monday.
I'm very excited that there's a third off this barista-style espresso machine that's designed to be more compact than average, while still being delightfully premium. When our reviewer Cesci Angell reviewed it she fell head over heels, saying "I’m not exaggerating when I say that I love this", and scored it full marks in her review. This is a fantastic Cyber Monday deal to take advantage of, but don't fret if it sells out, as this offer is also available at Best Buy for just 95 cents extra.
This attractive semi-automatic espresso machine has a whole $300 off this Cyber Monday, and we can't recommend it enough considering we scored it a full five stars in our review. The color touchscreen makes it simple to pick your favorite drink, before guiding you through the process, providing feedback as you go. If you'd rather purchase from Best Buy then you're in luck, as it's the same price there too.
This Cyber Monday deal has perked us up, with Amazon offering 30% off this premium Nespresso coffee maker. It's oh-so-simple to make tasty coffee with, just pop in a pod, select your drink of choice from the color touchscreen, and it gets to work. There are an impressive eight temperature settings, and 11 texture settings to choose from for the auto steam wand, and it's helpful enough to purge itself after it's finished, helping to keep things clean, which is a feature I appreciate a lot.
This stylish little single-serve Keurig machine has been almost half price since Black Friday, offering an excellent saving that's still live today in Cyber Monday's coffee maker deals. It prepares coffee, tea, or hot chocolate in under a minute at the press of a button.
This particular model isn't available on Amazon, but it's an absolute bargain with more than 50% at Keurig.com since Black Friday. It has a 'strong brew' button that allows you to prepare a more intense cup of coffee for those mornings when you need a little extra pick-me-up. It's extra quiet as well, so it won't disturb family members who are still sleeping.
This smart little Keurig machine is a great buy with 42% off, offering an iced beverage option for cold-brew coffee in an instant. It also lets you control the size and strength of your drink, and can dispense hot water too.
This micro coffee machine was on sale for $281.46 last week, and we're pleased to see that the price has dropped even further for Cyber Monday. Our reviewer was a fan of the Latissima One, calling it a compact Nespresso coffee machine that's great for single servings" and awarding it four out of five stars in their full review.
Cyber Monday baking deals
Slashing a phenomenal $230 from one of KitchenAid's most popular stand mixers, this Cyber Monday deal will whisk bakers into a frenzy. It applies to all colors options, but the most popular ones could sell out fast - if you want that perfect, matching piece for your kitchen, act quickly.
A classic model that remains popular over a decade since its release, the Artisan Series 5 is an excellent investment for any baker's kitchen and comes with generous accessory pack that makes it even more versatile. This deal applies to all colors, but as with the model above I'd recommend acting fast to ensure yours matches the rest of your kitchen appliances.
Cyber Monday blender deals
Record low: The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is the blender I personally use at home to make my smoothies, slushies, and shakes, and at this record-low price it's a no-brainer if you want a single-serve blender. Ultra-convenient with its USB-rechargeable base and leakproof lid with a carrying handle, it earned four out of five stars in my review.
Our reviewer gave this powerful blender 4.5 stars out of 5, and it's held a position in our roundup of the best blenders ever since. It's sturdy and effective, and with $90 off in KitchenAid's Cyber Monday sale, it's easy to recommend.
Cyber Monday large appliance deals
Best price all year: Samsung's early Black Friday deals are phenomenal, offering a huge discount on one of its most exciting refrigerators. These attractive appliances can be customized to match your kitchen decor with a range of colors and finish options. It features the AI Family Hub, AI Vision Inside, and a Beverage Center for quick and easy access to cold water. The full-depth model is the biggest discount, but you can still save $700 on the counter-depth model.
Packed full of helpful AI optimizations and features that will make your laundry fresher than ever, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is a seriously smart washer and dryer. With a mega capacity of 5.3 cu. ft, this washing powerhouse can complete a washing and drying cycle in as little as 98 minutes – that's quicker than my machine can wash a load.
Want to check the status of your food from anywhere? The Bespoke Smart Slide-In Induction Range has you covered with its Smart Oven Camera, allowing for a hands-free cooking experience. It also features a 7-inch AI Home LCD Display, where you can read up on recipes, get personalized suggestions, and interact with your wider smart home devices.
Don't miss excellent savings on this 5.3 cu. ft. washer & 7.6 cu. ft. electric dryer set, promising a wash and dry in under an hour. Featuring Samsung's automatic dirt sensing and Auto Dispense System, this combo can intelligently wash your clothes quickly.
More Cyber Monday kitchen deals
Ninja's nesting pots and pans makes for an excellent full set of cookware to refresh your kitchen cupboards while still saving space.
This heavyweight dutch oven is perfect for making juicy, delicious meals. It's oven safe (up to 900F/482C without lid; lids are oven safe up to 500F/260C) and dishwasher safe, though the manufacturer recommends hand washing. Its smooth enamel bottom works on all stovetops including gas, electric, glass, ceramic, induction and halogen.
Hi! Homes Editor Cat here to let you know about a great deal on one of the best blenders I've tested this year. The Nutribullet Flip is a fantastic personal blender for smoothies and shakes, with a brilliant design that puts the blades at the top rather than the bottom. Flip it upside down. hit the power button to blend your ingredients to perfection, then turn it back upright and enjoy (you can drink straight through the lid without opening it). The blades are at the widest part, so things like frozen berries don't get stuck and missed - brilliant!
Nutribullet Flip:
was $79.99 now $60.49 at Amazon
There are a few Keurig machines I've listed above, but a frequent top seller every year in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday coffee maker deals is the K-Express, which has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon.
It rarely goes much cheaper than this, with its record-low price being $49. Plus, if you're concerned about the sustainability aspect of pod coffee, you'll be glad to know this one is compatible with the My K-Cup universal reusable coffee filter so that you use your favorite brand of coffee beans and also help minimize your carbon footprint.
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker: was
$79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
The name might be slightly ridiculous, but the Breville 3X Bluicer is a seriously impressive blender/juicer hybrid, and it's half price at Amazon for Cyber Monday. It boasts a variety of speed options and a collection of presets to take the guesswork out of extracting delicious juice from fruits and vegetables. It's long held a place in our roundup of the best juicers you can buy, and at this price it's an absolute steal.
Breville The 3X Bluicer: was
$299.95 now $149.99 at Amazon
If you want great-tasting coffee right at your doorstep, the Breville The Barista Express Impress is an excellent, intuitive machine with assisted manual technology that learns your taste over time.
As our review explains, it's an exceptional machine, with our only critiques being its smaller-than-average water tank and the fact it's pretty large.
Breville The Barista Express Impress:
was $899.95 now $649.95 at Amazon
Welcome to Cyber Monday's kitchen appliance deals!
I'm excited to get stuck in today with some of the best deals I've seen, including record-low prices on popular kitchen appliances and abundant corny cooking jokes abound.
While you're shopping tech, make sure to check out the accessories and gear on-offer too. I've just been shopping for coffee kit for my partner, for example, and saved $40. Every little helps!