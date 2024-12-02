My cat's shenanigans are secret no more with plenty of Cyber Monday Ring deals you simply can't miss
There's still time to grab yourself the best home security for less
There are still plenty of discounts to take advantage of as Cyber Monday deals continue to roll in, including big savings on my go-to home security tech from Ring.
I've been so busy over the Black Friday weekend that I haven't had the chance to make the most of these Ring security offers just yet, but I'll be jumping straight on them the second I get the chance. Amazon has given us some marvelous offers this weekend, and as anticipated they're continuing this trend for Cyber Monday.
There's still time to bag yourself one of the best home security cameras for less, so have an explore while you still have the chance.
Today's best Ring camera deals in the US
There's still time to get your hands on our best home security cam at $30 off this Cyber Monday. It has a fantastic range of movement, allowing you to see a vast area of your home remotely, which works well for me when I'm trying to keep an eye on my mischievous Maine Coon-cross cats. It pairs effortlessly with other Ring cams and devices thanks to the useful companion app, making it a must-have for anyone wanting to up their home security game in time for the festive season.
This is a generous offer, with two Ring home security devices for little more than the price of one. This Ring duo offers real-time alerts, 2-way talk, and some great privacy features. Both products scored highly when we reviewed them, so I'm confident you'll love them too.
There's a fabulous $45 saving to be made on this little security camera, bringing it to a record low of $54.99. It's a versatile offering that can be used inside or outdoors, and our reviewer liked it so much that they scored it four stars out of five in their review.
Price check: Best Buy: $54.99
Record low price: This Ring Indoor Cam was already cheap, but now it's down to a record-low price, making it an absolute steal for what you get. It doesn't disappoint on features or performance, and we particularly like how customizable its settings are. It's suitable for placement all around the house, so it's a cheap and easy way to keep an eye on the goings-on in your home, even when out and about.
Lowest price: This 2022 Ring camera has droped in price, and it's still available with a satisfying 35% discount on Cyber Monday. It offers a view of your property day and night with its 1080p video feed, Color Night Vision, and a spotlight that can act as a deterrent. It runs off battery power, so it's super easy to place, too.
Price check: Best Buy: $109.99
Granted, wired Ring cameras aren't as easily placed as their battery-powered alternatives, but they can offer more peace of mind as you don't have to worry about the battery running out while you're away. This 2021 model has never been cheaper, making it a cost-friendly option to protect your home with its two motion-activated spotlights and a 105dB siren alongside its HD camera.
It's clear to see from our review that we're big fans of this video doorbell, and with this hefty $50 saving it's now at the lowest price we've ever seen. Offering an expanded field of view compared to the standard Video Doorbell, you can see even more of what's going on around your door.
Price check: Best Buy: $99.99
We commended this video doorbell's fantastic security features in our four-star review, particularly the color night vision and the two-way intercom that links to your smartphone and smart speaker. What's more, it's now back down to the lowest price we've seen previously, making this the perfect time to buy.
Price check: Best Buy: $99.99
An upgraded alternative to the 1st-gen Pro model, the Pro 2 offers more detailed video, a new full-length aspect, plus better motion detection to reduce false positive alerts. This deal carrying over from Black Friday sees it staying at the lowest we've ever seen it, but be warned, this deal may not be around for long.
Price check: Best Buy: $149.99
We love both of these home security devices, so we're happy to see a deal offering an extra discount when buying two together. The Stick Up Cam and Doorbell Plus make a great duo as both can be used outdoors, or you can use the Stick Up Cam indoors to easily keep an eye on the happenings inside and outside your home.
Today's best Ring camera deals in the UK
Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam: was £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon
I'm pleased to see that I haven't missed my chance to bag another of my favorite security cameras with a fantastic £25 off. I found it to be a well-performing and easy-to-operate home security device when I reviewed it, and this 36% discount makes it a great time to get yourself that added peace of mind with the ability to pan 360 degrees and view a large area of your space while you're away from home.
A delightful duo, these highly-rated Ring home security cams were a pleasure to review. Both of these smart security products were easy to install, and offer HD-quality video, so with a generous £85 on the table, this is a great time to take advantage of this limited-time offer.
Remaining at a record-low of £49.99 this Cyber Monday, this versatile security camera can be placed indoors or outside. We liked it so much when we reviewed it that we awarded it four stars out of five, and we like it even more now there's an attractive 44% discount too.
This Stick Up Cam is appearing in a bunch of different bundles, and this duo offer makes a lot of sense as you can have one in your house and position the other outdoors if you so fancy. They can be wired in or can run off battery alone, and they integrate smoothly with the Ring app. There isn't the option for local storage, unfortunately, but it's a great entry-level camera, and it's hard to say no when you can get two for under £100!
Record low: If you're looking for something with more features than the standard Stick Up Cam, this is the model for you. It's got added extras like 3D Motion Detection via radar, to better pick up movement within its 155-degree field of view, and with 50% off is now down to a record-low price.
Record low price: I still find it amazing that good-quality top-brand smart tech can be bought for such low prices. While it may be cheap, it certainly doesn't disappoint when it comes to features of performance. We were particularly fond of the level of customization available, making it suitable for any room in the house. And what's even better, this 52% discount brings it down to its lowest price ever.
Choosing between wired and battery-powered security cameras can be tough, batteries are great for versatility, but they can't match up to wired cameras when it comes to reliable power. This 2021 model has never been cheaper, and for the price, you get two motion-activated spotlights and a 105dB siren alongside its HD camera.
Lowest price: This Spotlight Cam is packed with some great features, including 1080p video, motion-activated spotlights, and colour night vision. It's great to see Amazon offering it for a record-low price, with the 44% discount lowering the price down by a generous £80.
Price check: Currys: £89.99
This is an amazing deal, with Amazon offering the Video Doorbell Plus and a Chime for the cost of the doorbell alone, what's not to love? The doorbell offers HD video quality with head-to-toe view, and the chime easily connects to other Ring devices, notifying you of motion or someone pressing the doorbell.
Another fantastic Ring Doorbell packaging deal, you get the nifty Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo dot to go with it, for a combined price of just under £80, offering a saving of £50.
