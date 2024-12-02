My cat's shenanigans are secret no more with plenty of Cyber Monday Ring deals you simply can't miss

There are still plenty of discounts to take advantage of as Cyber Monday deals continue to roll in, including big savings on my go-to home security tech from Ring.

Today's best Ring camera deals in the US

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon There's still time to get your hands on our best home security cam at $30 off this Cyber Monday. It has a fantastic range of movement, allowing you to see a vast area of your home remotely, which works well for me when I'm trying to keep an eye on my mischievous Maine Coon-cross cats. It pairs effortlessly with other Ring cams and devices thanks to the useful companion app, making it a must-have for anyone wanting to up their home security game in time for the festive season.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Record low price: This Ring Indoor Cam was already cheap, but now it's down to a record-low price, making it an absolute steal for what you get. It doesn't disappoint on features or performance, and we particularly like how customizable its settings are. It's suitable for placement all around the house, so it's a cheap and easy way to keep an eye on the goings-on in your home, even when out and about.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus batteryUSD: was $169.99 now $109 at Amazon Lowest price: This 2022 Ring camera has droped in price, and it's still available with a satisfying 35% discount on Cyber Monday. It offers a view of your property day and night with its 1080p video feed, Color Night Vision, and a spotlight that can act as a deterrent. It runs off battery power, so it's super easy to place, too. Price check: Best Buy: $109.99

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Granted, wired Ring cameras aren't as easily placed as their battery-powered alternatives, but they can offer more peace of mind as you don't have to worry about the battery running out while you're away. This 2021 model has never been cheaper, making it a cost-friendly option to protect your home with its two motion-activated spotlights and a 105dB siren alongside its HD camera.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2USD: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon An upgraded alternative to the 1st-gen Pro model, the Pro 2 offers more detailed video, a new full-length aspect, plus better motion detection to reduce false positive alerts. This deal carrying over from Black Friday sees it staying at the lowest we've ever seen it, but be warned, this deal may not be around for long. Price check: Best Buy: $149.99

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus + Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $219.99 now $149.99 at Amazon We love both of these home security devices, so we're happy to see a deal offering an extra discount when buying two together. The Stick Up Cam and Doorbell Plus make a great duo as both can be used outdoors, or you can use the Stick Up Cam indoors to easily keep an eye on the happenings inside and outside your home.

Today's best Ring camera deals in the UK

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam: was £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

I'm pleased to see that I haven't missed my chance to bag another of my favorite security cameras with a fantastic £25 off. I found it to be a well-performing and easy-to-operate home security device when I reviewed it, and this 36% discount makes it a great time to get yourself that added peace of mind with the ability to pan 360 degrees and view a large area of your space while you're away from home.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera (dual pack): was £180.97 now £89.99 at Amazon This Stick Up Cam is appearing in a bunch of different bundles, and this duo offer makes a lot of sense as you can have one in your house and position the other outdoors if you so fancy. They can be wired in or can run off battery alone, and they integrate smoothly with the Ring app. There isn't the option for local storage, unfortunately, but it's a great entry-level camera, and it's hard to say no when you can get two for under £100!

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro security camera: was £159.99 now £79.99 at Amazon Record low: If you're looking for something with more features than the standard Stick Up Cam, this is the model for you. It's got added extras like 3D Motion Detection via radar, to better pick up movement within its 155-degree field of view, and with 50% off is now down to a record-low price.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was £49.99 now £24 at Amazon Record low price: I still find it amazing that good-quality top-brand smart tech can be bought for such low prices. While it may be cheap, it certainly doesn't disappoint when it comes to features of performance. We were particularly fond of the level of customization available, making it suitable for any room in the house. And what's even better, this 52% discount brings it down to its lowest price ever.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Choosing between wired and battery-powered security cameras can be tough, batteries are great for versatility, but they can't match up to wired cameras when it comes to reliable power. This 2021 model has never been cheaper, and for the price, you get two motion-activated spotlights and a 105dB siren alongside its HD camera.

Ring Video Doorbell Plus + Chime: was £159.99 now £89.99 at Amazon This is an amazing deal, with Amazon offering the Video Doorbell Plus and a Chime for the cost of the doorbell alone, what's not to love? The doorbell offers HD video quality with head-to-toe view, and the chime easily connects to other Ring devices, notifying you of motion or someone pressing the doorbell.

