The Dyson Supersonic is at its lowest ever price for Black Friday, but you should buy this alternative model instead

Don't get me wrong – the Dyson Supersonic is a cracking hair dryer. And especially appealing with the current Black Friday deal, which takes it down to $329 (was $429) at Dyson, with two gifts thrown in for free at checkout. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen on the Supersonic; in fact, it's rare we see any discount at all.

However, if you're a styling enthusiast, or are concerned about hair health, there's actually a better deal I'd recommend instead: the Supersonic Nural is now $399 (was $499.99) at Dyson, again with freebies thrown in. This is the first time I've spotted the Nural discounted at all, and amongst all the many Black Friday deals, it's the one I've been hoping for – and possibly the best Dyson Black Friday deal so far.

UK shoppers have less choice because there are no original Supersonics in stock at Dyson. However, there's still a hot (rare) discount on the newer model: the Supersonic Nural is £329 (was £399.99) at Dyson, with a presentation case included, or if you want a cool colorway, you can get a Special Edition Nural for £349.99 (was £399.99) with hair clips thrown in alongside the storage case.

In my Dyson Supersonic Nural review, I loved the Scalp Protect mode, in which the dryer monitors how close it is to your head, and adjusts the heat in response, to maintain what feels like a constant temperature on your head – so even if you get right up close for some precision styling, it won't frazzle your locks or burn your scalp. It will also automatically drop into low-power mode when you put it down, and remember your last-used settings with each of the attachments.

None of those features are included with the original Supersonic, and so for anyone spending a decent amount of time on their hair, I'd argue it's well worth stumping up the extra $70 for the Nural.

Today's best Dyson Supersonic deals – US

Dyson Supersonic Nural: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Dyson Inc. The Supersonic Nural is the latest iteration of the popular Supersonic dryer, with the same stylish and easy-to-wield design, but some added smarts built-in, geared towards streamlining the styling process and protecting your hair from damage (more on that below). If you style your hair frequently, this is the hair dryer to buy, and this is the first discount of any kind that I've seen on this model. You'll get sectioning clips and a heat-resistant paddle brush included for free.

Dyson Supersonic: was $429.99 now $329.99 at Dyson Inc. It's rare to see the original Supersonic discounted at all, and this offer matches the lowest price I've spotted. It lacks some of the fancier features included with the Nural version, but it's still a fantastic hair dryer, with powerful airflow and a streamlined design that's comfortable to hold and easy to wield. It comes with sectioning clips and a heat-resistant paddle brush thrown in for free.

Today's best Dyson Supersonic deals – UK

Dyson Supersonic Nural: was £399.99 now £329.99 at Dyson UK The Supersonic Nural is the most advanced hair dryer from Dyson, and perhaps also any brand. It has a streamlined and easy-to-wield design, plus plenty of added features geared towards removing styling pain-points and protecting your hair from damage. If you style your hair regularly, it's worth the investment. You'll get a storage/presentation case thrown in for free with this deal.

Dyson Supersonic Nural (Special Edition): was £399.99 now £349.99 at Dyson UK This is exactly the same hair dryer, but in a special edition rose gold/blush pink colorway, and with a fancier storage case that has a removable lid that doubles as a mat to place your dryer on. You'll need to decide whether that's worth the extra £20 to you.

Should I buy the Supersonic or the Supersonic Nural?

We rate the Nural as the best premium hair dryer, and there are certain people who will particularly benefit from this very advanced model.

The Supersonic Nural is a better choice if you're worried about hair health, thanks to that Scalp Protect mode, which helps you avoid unnecessary heat. It's also ideal if you have complex styling needs. There are multiple features geared towards streamlining that process, including the fact it'll auto-pause when you put it down, and remember your setting preferences with each attachment, so you can switch between them with ease.

It's also a stronger recommendation if you have curly hair - there's a redesigned, two-part Diffuser that can be used in different configurations, to shape and define your curls as well as just dry them. The original Supersonic has the standard diffuser.

If none of those things apply to you, and you just want something that'll get your hair dry quickly and efficiently, then you should be perfectly happy with the regular Supersonic, though.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK