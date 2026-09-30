The Shark FlexStyle IonCurl is a hair styler for creating bouncy curls

It uses the same Coanda airflow technology as the Dyson Airwrap

Its ionic tech reduces static, and temperature control protects your scalp

Shark has launched a new multi-function hair styler as an affordable alternative to the Dyson Airwrap — with added ionic technology to help reduce frizz, which sounds perfect if your hair is as prone to flyaways as mine.

The Shark FlexStyle IonCurl uses the same Coanda airflow technology as the Dyson Airwrap to wrap hair around the barrel, plus negative ions to reduce static build-up. There's also an 'AirSet' button that allows you to pause the airflow during styling, or release a pulse of cold air to help set curls for bouncier results.

The original Shark FlexStyle impressed our three testers with its versatility, excellent drying power, and wide range of attachments. that make it suitable for a wide range of different hair types. "It's well-designed, packs a good amount of power, and is comfortable to use," we concluded. "The auto-wrap barrels work as advertised and make this an affordable alternative to the Airwrap."

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The IonCurl is also an all-rounder, but as the name suggests, focuses more specifically on curling. There are two versions to choose from: the four-in-one model, which is supplied with two 32mm Coanda curlers, FrizzFighter high shine polisher, oval brush, and styling concentrator nozzle, and the five-in-one version with two smaller-diameter curlers included as well.

The IonCurl offers a stronger Coanda airflow than the original FlexStyle, to wrap hair around the barrel more firmly during styling.

Another new addition is the Scalp Shield mode, which activates automatically to control the temperature when drying hair near your scalp, helping to protect delicate new growth — similar to the Scalp Protect mode on the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer.

We'll be testing the FlexStyle IonCurl very soon, and we'll bring you a full review so you can see how it compares with the best Dyson AirWrap dupes if you're shopping for a more affordable hair styler.

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