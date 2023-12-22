Hurry and you can nab the Dyson Airwrap for AU$549 in this early Boxing Day deal

We’re just days away from the Boxing Day sales, but you can already score an excellent deal on the coveted Dyson Airwrap hair styling tool. There are a few variations currently on sale, but the best deal comes on the Dyson Airwrap Smooth + Control for AU$549.

If you want the Dyson Airwrap Complete model, it’s also discounted with prices starting at AU$599 – we’ve detailed exactly what comes with each deal below. All the models listed are available from Dyson’s official eBay store, and you’ll need to enter the code SAVETH at checkout to get the full saving.

Dyson Airwrap Smooth + Control Long (copper) | AU$599 AU$549 on Dyson eBay (save AU$50) The Smooth + Control edition of the Dyson Airwrap is designed for hair prone to frizz, and it’s an older model, which explains the lower price. This version is made for any hair length, as you’re getting a 20mm barrel for short hair, 30mm long barrel for chest-length hair and 40mm long barrel for creating curls and waves. You also get a firm smoothing brush, a round volumising brush and flyaways tool too. Get this deal on eBay by entering the code SAVETH at checkout.

Dyson Airwrap Complete (blue/rose gold) | AU$949 AU$599 on Dyson eBay (save AU$350) The Dyson Airwrap Complete is a newer version of the multi-styler, and this one is a lovely blue and rose gold colour. The attachments a 30mm barrel and 40mm barrel for curls for mid-length hair, plus flyaways tool, a soft and firm smoothing brushes and a round volumising brush. Stock is very limited at the time of writing, so don’t delay if you’re keen to buy. You’ll need the discount code SAVETH.

Dyson Airwrap Complete (blue/copper) | AU$949 AU$649 on Dyson eBay (save AU$300) This Dyson Airwrap Complete is the exact same as the model above, with the only difference being its colour. While this model is discounted down to AU$649 using the code SAVETH, you’re still paying quite a premium for its colour, which is a blue and copper combo. This version isn’t engineered for longer hair, but you can always pick up a long hair attachment later down the line.

One of our biggest gripes in our Dyson Airwrap review was its incredibly expensive price tag, but this Boxing Day offer certainly helps those who’ve been holding out for a better price.

The deal available on the Dyson Airwrap Smooth + Control is particularly good, though it’s not the absolute lowest price we’ve seen – that was AU$499 back during the Black Friday sales. If you missed out then, consider jumping on this deal.

