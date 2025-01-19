How to choose an electric shaver

Finding the best electric shaver for your needs can transform your grooming routine, and give you a more polished look, so it's well worth investing some time and effort in getting it right.

But with so many models, features and technologies on the market, selecting the right electric shaver can be daunting. Our guide will help you make an informed decision and choose a shaver that suits your facial hair, skin type and lifestyle.

Step 1: Choose between foil and rotary

The first thing to understand is the differences between foil and rotary designs. Foil shavers such as the Remington F6 Style Series Aqua use a thin, perforated metal layer to capture hair, with oscillating blades beneath cutting it close to the skin. These types of shaver are great for precision and sensitive skin, and are best used with straight, linear strokes. They’re particularly effective for achieving a clean, smooth finish.

In contrast, rotary shavers like the Braun Series 9 Pro use three or more circular heads, with spinning blades beneath. These are designed to adapt to facial contours, making them ideal for coarse or uneven hair growth. They perform well on the jawline, neck and other tricky areas, and the most effective way to use them is to use circular motions.

Choose a foil shaver if:

You have sensitive skin

You want a close, precise shave

You shave frequently and deal with shorter hair

You need accuracy for detailing facial hair

Choose a rotary shaver if:

You have coarse or dense facial hair

You often deal with uneven hair growth

You need flexibility for facial contours

You want a quick shave and prioritize convenience over precision

Step 2: Choose between wet and dry

The Panasonic Arc6 can be used for wet and dry shaving (Image credit: Future)

Another important choice is between wet and dry shaving. Wet shaving is ideal for sensitive skin, as it allows you to use shaving cream, gel or water to reduce friction and irritation. On the other hand, dry shaving offers unmatched convenience, letting you shave quickly without the need for additional products or cleanup.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Many modern electric shavers, such as the Panasonic Arc6, are waterproof, allowing you to switch between wet and dry for maximum flexibility. Not all of them are, though, so if you like the idea of wet shaving, do check before buying!

Step 3: Think about design and attachments

What else? Well, as you evaluate different models of electric shaver, you might want to pay attention to their blade and head design. More advanced foil or rotary heads adapt better to facial contours, providing a closer and more consistent shave. Shavers with high-quality stainless steel or titanium blades deliver smoother results and last longer.

For added versatility, look for adjustable settings or attachments. These allow you to trim sideburns, maintain stubble, or groom body hair. Integrated trimmers are particularly convenient and eliminate the need to switch between devices. Cleaning and maintenance are also important considerations. High-end models often include self-cleaning stations, which simplify upkeep, while budget options may require manual cleaning. Opting for a model with washable parts can make maintenance easier.

Step 4: Choose between corded and cordless

The Remington F6 Style Series Aqua's battery life is excellent (Image credit: Future)

A further choice you need to make is between corded and cordless. Cordless shavers offer greater flexibility and are particularly convenient for travel. Just make sure that the battery life aligns with your routine; models can provide between 45 minutes and several hours of runtime.

Corded models mean you won't need to recharge. But on the downside, they're less portable and you won't be able to use them if you can't access a power socket. Some devices offer dual functionality, giving you the best of both worlds.

If you're going for cordless, check battery life and charging time to make sure they'll fit your lifestyle. Many shavers include quick-charge options that provide enough power for a single shave in just a few minutes

Step 5. Think about price

Budget is one final factor to consider. Electric shavers range from affordable models to premium devices with advanced features. While higher-priced shavers often provide better performance and durability, it’s essential to weigh the upfront cost against long-term expenses, such as replacement blades or foils. Premium models may also include features like lift-and-cut technology, enhanced contour adaptation, and smart controls.