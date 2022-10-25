Remington F6 Style Series Aqua review

Remington’s F6 Style Series Aqua electric shaver boasts excellent battery life, convenient USB charging and is as easy to clean as you could hope any electric shaver to be. But for all its travel-friendly advantages, the F6 fails to better its competitors when it comes to performance. This, combined with its needlessly bulky design, puts Remington’s waterproof foil shaver firmly in the mid-range of electric hair trimmers.

Electric shaver spec sheet Here are the specifications for the Remington F6:



Recommended uses: Wet and dry

Trimmer length range: Daily stubble and short-length beards

Battery life: 60 minutes

Battery type: Rechargeable Li-ion

Accessories: Stubble guard, cleaning brush, travel pouch Weight: 203g

Remington’s F6 Style Series Aqua electric shaver sits alongside the brand’s rotary-based R6 model as a compact foil shaver for those who like to keep things clean and tidy.

Designed to be 100% waterproof, it’s suitable for both wet or dry use, and works with shaving foams, gels or as a straight-to-skin trimmer that aims to rival comparably priced shavers from the likes of Braun and Philips.

It comes packing Remington’s proprietary ControlCut technology and a pop-up trimmer for more precise follicle sculpting, while the supplied stubble guard offers the option of tidying up longer-length beards without going full baby's bottom.

But is the Remington F6 any good? Well, the answer will depend on your tolerance for making multiple passes across your face. This is a long-lasting and easy-to-use shaver that delivers on the promise of everyday convenience, but its overall performance is more sufficient than remarkable for its relatively high price tag.

Remington F6 Style Series Aqua price and availability

Available in the UK for £109.99, but regularly discounted

The Remington F6 Style Series Aqua electric shaver is available to purchase in the UK for £109.99 from Remington (opens in new tab) directly. However, at major retailers such as Amazon (opens in new tab) and Boots (opens in new tab) the trimmer is on sale, and has been for some time, for less than half that price (£48.99 and £49.99, respectively).

At sub-£50, the F6 is on a par with the Braun Series 3 in terms of price – but its £109.99 recommended retail price (RRP) puts it at the sharper end of mid-range electric shavers.

If you’re in the US, the Remington F5 Power Series (available for $54.99 (opens in new tab)) is the most comparable shaver model to the UK and Europe-only F6, while those in Australia should look for the regular Remington F5 (available for AU$99.95 (opens in new tab)).

Value: 3/5

Remington F6 Style Series Aqua design

100% waterproof

Pivoting head with lock

USB charging compatibility

On the design front, the Remington F6 Style Series Aqua is a fairly conventional-looking shaver, although its electrics are neatly wrapped in a waterproof casing that makes it feel more premium in the hand than other products in the same price bracket.

It weighs a comfortable 203g – about the same as a Braun Series 3 – and comes with an attachable stubble guard, cleaning brush and travel pouch as standard. Plus, you won’t need to do any assembling when taking it out of the box for the first time.

Our sample came fully charged, too – so, in all likelihood, you’ll be able to start shaving as soon as you unbox it. When you do eventually need to charge the F6, you can do so using the included USB charging cable, which offers the option of plugging the shaver into any compatible power source – a nice change from the two-pin standard we’ve come to expect from most grooming products nowadays.

So far, so good, right? Well, yes – this is certainly a good-looking bit of kit. Unfortunately, the F6’s ease on the eyes doesn’t quite translate to ease on the face, mainly because its pivoting head is so unnecessarily wide.

For some reason, Remington has decided to make the plastic casing that houses the F6’s blades significantly wider than the blades themselves. Compare this arrangement to the Braun Series 3 – whose blade casing is much narrower – and the F6’s design is significantly more intrusive when actually shaving.

Granted, the width of the F6’s head makes it easy to remove and therefore clean (running the blades under water will quickly clear out most hair), but the majority of models in Braun’s shaver lineup maintain the same ease-of-removal without the excess bulk.

Design: 4/5

Remington F6 Style Series Aqua performance

ControlCut cutting technology

Pop-up precision trimmer

As for the shaver’s performance, the Remington F6 is as simple as can be to use. Simply hit the power button in the center of its grip, and you’re ready to begin trimming immediately.

Noise-wise, it’s no louder or quieter than similarly priced shavers, and once you’ve got the hang of shaving with its aforementioned mega-head, using it is easy.

However, the performance of the F6’s blades is less immediately pleasing. This particular shaver boasts what Remington calls its ControlCut cutting technology – a blade setup that supposedly combines “a micro comb and intercept trimmer [to] capture even low-lying hairs with ease.” In practice, the F6 does reach these low-lying hairs, but only after you’ve made multiple passes across your face.

And, as with every beard trimmer, the more passes you make, the more prone you are to unwanted skin snags. Of course, if you’re careful about your grooming work, these cuts can be avoided; but top-end trimmers eliminate this risk by delivering a close shave instantly.

The same is true of the F6’s pop-up precision trimmer. It’s certainly a neat-looking addition; however, in reality it just doesn’t work as effectively as it should (although it’s worth noting that even Braun’s comparable models struggle on this front).

Performance: 3/5

Remington F6 Style Series Aqua battery life

When it comes to battery life, the Remington F6 excels. As mentioned, it arrives fully charged straight out of the box, and you’ll get a whole hour of cordless use before needing to plug in its USB charger.

60 minutes is the figure claimed by Remington, and we found this to be accurate almost to the minute. In our testing, we managed six 10-minute shaving sessions before the power light began flashing.

The F6 takes a little longer to charge (Remington’s 90-minute claim proved accurate in our test), but the shaver does allow for a handy five-minute quick charge that gives you just enough juice for those unexpectedly last-minute shave sessions.

Unfortunately, the F6’s Li-ion battery can’t be swapped for a fully charged one – you only get the battery inside the shaver itself – but this isn’t something we’d expect from a shaver that hovers around the £100 mark.

Battery life: 5/5

Remington F6 Style Series Aqua score card

Attributes Notes Rating Value Great battery life and convenient charging options come at the expense of average shave performance. 3/5 Design It’s waterproof and feels great in the hand, but suffers from a bulky head. 4/5 Performance The shaver will trim what you need to trim, but it isn’t the sharpest tool around. 3/5 Battery life The F6’s battery is long-lasting, as well as quick and easy to charge. 5/5

Should I buy?

Buy it if...

You want a shaver with a stellar battery life

You’ll get 60 minutes of continuous cordless use from the Remington F6 straight out of the box, and at least 10 minutes from a five-minute quick charge.

You find two-pin charging cables inconvenient

The F6 charges via USB, meaning it’s compatible with many more devices than comparable shavers with two-pin charging cables.

Don't buy it if...

You like to shave quickly

Remington’s mid-range shaver needs more than a few passes to make the cleanest cut, making it less-than-ideal for those in a rush.

You want to regularly shave more delicate areas (such as eyebrows), as well as your face

Though a welcome addition to any shaver, the F6’s pop-up precision trimmer is largely ineffective.

First reviewed: October 2022