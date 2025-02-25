Grab an Oral-B electric toothbrush for heaps less in this Amazon sale that slashes up to 60% off

Few people look forward to their twice-yearly trips to the dentist, and while it's a necessary evil, it's a lot less daunting when you know you're giving your teeth the best care possible – and it all starts with a good toothbrush.



Brushing your teeth isn't just about scraping bristles against them until the two-minute timer goes off in your head (which is really about 80 seconds, let's be honest). Technique, time and force are all key elements of your twice (or thrice) daily brush, and it requires some focus to ensure all areas of your mouth get the required attention. But, no man is an island, and Amazon is here to help with up to 60% off some of Oral-B's best toothbrushes.

The best electric toothbrushes make a huge difference to your dental hygiene, and few do it better than Oral-B. Not only do oscillating and rotating bristles mean a more effective clean, but they also time your brush, offer different types of cleans, ensure all areas get attention and even alert you if you're being too rough. There's massive savings to be had on a huge range of Oral-B toothbrushes, so whether you're looking to take your dental care seriously, or are looking for your child's first real toothbrush, Amazon has you covered.

Dental floss, toothpaste, replacement heads and whitening strips are also on sale if you're already set on a toothbrush.

Oral-B iO 7: was AU$579 now AU$277.92 at Amazon Save AU$301.08 The iO 10 might be the best electric toothbrush, but the Series 7 is still a mighty cleaner – especially at this price. Promising healthier gums in just one week, this toothbrush uses AI to recognise your brushing style and guide you through the clean to ensure you never miss a spot with its uniquely round head. It also offers 5 cleaning modes – Daily, Sensitive, Gum Care, Intense and Whitening – to make it the perfect brush for any mouth. It's interactive display even says good morning, reminds you to replace the head and gives you a good-job smiley face

Oral-B iO 6: was AU$529 now AU$225 at Amazon Save AU$304 For a slightly more affordable price you can also get its older brother now that it's down almost 60%. Providing the same 5 personalised brushing modes, interactive display with a visible timer and coaches you through cleaning all 16 – yes, 16! – zones of your mouth, just like its successor above.

Oral-B Genius 9000: was AU$379 now AU$177.50 at Amazon Save AU$201 It might not have the fancy display of the two cleaners above, but this jack-of-all-trades toothbrush provides six cleaning functions, from your regular clean to tongue cleaning and a sensitive brush, and can detect which areas of your mouth have been adequately cleaned, and which have not. Lasting two weeks on a single charge, you'll never be left without a clean – and it promises to remove 100% more plaque than a regular toothbrush.

Oral-B Pro 2000: was AU$199 now AU$79 at Amazon Save AU$120 You don't need to spend hundreds to give your teeth the quality clean they need, and the Pro 2000 toothbrush at this price is exactly what you're looking for. Now just AU$79 thanks to its 60% discount, you even get a bonus travel case for cleaning on-the-go in this deal. While it doesn't have the connectivity, several cleaning modes and position detecting of the brushes above, it does sport the highest customer review rating of all toothbrushes listed here thanks to it's straight-forward usability, powerful clean, battery life and value at AU$199 – so you're getting a ripper deal.

Oral-B Pro 100: was AU$79.99 now AU$38 at Amazon Save AU$40.99 Also boasting a 4.7-star customer rating from nearly 1000 reviews is the Oral-B Pro 100, and it's an excellent choice for less than AU$40. You won't get all the fancy accoutrements of the more expensive models above, but the high-speed oscillating and rotating brush head, combined with its 360-degree cupping head ensures every tooth it brushes gets cleaned.

Oral-B Vitality Plus: was AU$49.99 now AU$25 at Amazon Save AU$24.99 The 16-degree angle of the Vitality Plus's head gets in between teeth to remove plaque, and the bristles will turn to yellow from green to signal when to turn your head. It also has a 2-minute timer to ensure the clean is long enough. That model is aimed at adults – however, if you're shopping for the kids you can get the Vitality Kids Spiderman electric toothbrush for just AU$25, and it's so cool that they'll be reminding you to brush their teeth before bed. And, if Spider-Man isn't their thing, you can let it go before bed with the pink and blue Frozen model.

We think the electric toothbrushes above are the best of the bunch, offering a quality clean no matter what your budget. Of course, you can explore all the deals on offer yourself, but here are some more discounted toothbrushes available right now.