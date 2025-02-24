My favourite ergonomic office chair is now cheaper than ever, and a total steal at AU$499

I've tried many an office chair in the last eight years, but there has never been anything like the ErgoTune Supreme. The current model is the third iteration, with each generation improving on the previous one based on actual user feedback. While I didn't review it for TechRadar, I tested it for sister site T3 in 2023 and have been using it in my home office ever since. It's been at the top of my best office chair buying guide for a while for good reason.

It wasn't love at first sight with the Supreme – it took me a few days to get used to it as it's a hard taskmaster for the body. The lumbar support can be harsh for some people but, once my muscles readjusted, it actually helped with some lower-back problems. There are 11 points of adjustment, including 360º pivoting arm rests, and it comes in three sizes to suit different heights.

Sadly, this wonderful chair is being discontinued, having been replaced by the ErgoTune Joobie – a chair that's easier to fall in love with on day one. I've tried this newer office chair, and with 15 points of adjustment and further improvements over the Supreme, it's very easy to recommend, as you can probably tell from my 5-star ErgoTune Joobie review.

However, a AU$300 discount to clear out stock means the Supreme is cheaper than ever, available now for just AU$499. That's its lowest price ever and, in my opinion, a fantastic buy if you want an ergonomic chair that will go the distance.

ErgoTune Supreme: was AU$799 now AU$499 at au.ergotune.com Save AU$399 If you care about an ergonomic setup while you work, you really should consider investing in a chair like the ErgoTune Supreme. It's no La-Z-Boy and it can feel uncomfortable at first, but if you're patient with it, your body will feel the difference. And at this price, it's a right steal! Hurry, this offer will last only while stocks are available.

Stock in Australia seems limited to just two of the original three colours – black and blue, but all three size options are available at the time of writing.

Assembly is a little difficult as some parts of the chair are heavy – which makes the final fully-built product heavy as well – but you can still manage it on your own. This solid build means the chair will last you a long time. After two years of near-daily use, the mesh on my ErgoTune Supreme is still going strong, with no sagging or any other damage that I can see.

And the best part, the mesh build is proving really breathable in Sydney's humid weather. So do your body a favour and upgrade your seat today.