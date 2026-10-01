Octopus Energy says its plug-in solar kits have sold out again — but 'more are on the way' to save you up to £150 a year on bills
The sun continues to shine on plug-in solar
- Octopus Energy says it's sold out of its plug-in solar kits for a second time
- More stock of the now-legal kits is apparently "on the way"
- Meanwhile, manufacturer UKSOL says more retailers are stocking its kits
The threat of a worsening energy crisis is pushing many of us towards tech that could help cut our growing bills — and Octopus Energy says it's now sold out of its plug-in solar kits for a second time in less than four weeks, after being "blown away" by the demand.
Plug-in solar kits, which can be installed without professional help, were legalised in the UK just over a month ago. Octopus Energy has been offering two DIY kits to customers, with a choice or one 460W panel (£450) or two panels (£650, including VAT and curb-side delivery).
The energy giant says that "thousands of households" have been trying to get one of its plug-in kits, but supply hasn't been able to meet demand. Octopus says the first 500 kits were gone in two weeks, and it's just sold out another batch.
Because they can be mounted on either walls or the ground, plug-in solar kits are particularly appealing to renters. Octopus claims customers can save up to £150 a year thanks to savings on their electricity bills and by using its Outgoing export tariff. However, that figure is for its dual-panel setup and can vary depending on your sunlight levels, installation and energy consumption.
That dual-panel option is apparently the most popular choice among Octopus customers, with 89% of early buyers opting for that more powerful kit. That's not hugely surprising, given household bills are predicted to see their biggest rise (16%) in four years from January.
Analysis: A first step, rather than a quick fix
The popularity of plug-in solar kits isn't surprising given the recent headlines about energy prices, but they're far from a quick fix.
Even if you opt for the dual-panel option from Octopus, the payback period is still over four years, according to the energy giant's figures. And while plug-in solar kits are now legal in the UK, you're not currently allowed to plug them into home batteries (without professional installation) to store the electricity.
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Octopus Energy recently told me that plug-in batteries are the "the real game-changer", and it's patiently waiting for those to become legalised in the UK. It's already announced its Octopus 'Nook Cube' battery and says it's "due to launch in Q1 next year".
In the meantime, UK residents who don't want to spend thousands on a professionally installed setup can only lay the groundwork with plug-in solar kits. While Octopus Energy has promised that more of its kits are "on the way", one of the UK's main plug-in solar suppliers has just revealed that its kits are now available in more retailers.
UKSOL, which became the first plug-in solar company to get regulatory approval back in August, says its kits (starting at £599) are now available online from Wilko, Homebase and PlumbNation. You can already buy them from the likes of Argos and Very, though model availability varies by retailer.
Like Octopus Energy's kits, they combine the solar panels, mounting equipment and a microinverter, plus an app for monitoring your electricity generation.
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Mark is TechRadar's Senior news editor. Having worked in tech journalism for a ludicrous 17 years, Mark is now attempting to break the world record for the number of camera bags hoarded by one person. He was previously Cameras Editor at both TechRadar and Trusted Reviews, Acting editor on Stuff.tv, as well as Features editor and Reviews editor on Stuff magazine. As a freelancer, he's contributed to titles including The Sunday Times, FourFourTwo and Arena. And in a former life, he also won The Daily Telegraph's Young Sportswriter of the Year. But that was before he discovered the strange joys of getting up at 4am for a photo shoot in London's Square Mile.
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