This little Nespresso machine is so cheap for Presidents' Day, I wish I didn't already own one

Nespresso is holding an awesome Presidents' Day sale, with big savings on selected coffee makers. The one I'm most excited about is the tiny Nespresso Vertuo Pop+, which is now just $99.99 (was $139.99) and comes complete with a pack of 10 coffee capsules to get you started.

The Vertuo Pop+ is one of the best Nespresso machines around, and is the same one I have on my own kitchen counter. In fact, I used it to test Nespresso's new energy-boosting coffee capsules just a few days ago (I particularly recommend the caramel-infused Ginseng Delight as a latte).

The Vertuo Pop+ is a breeze to use, and produces great results despite its tiny size. Just fill the water tank, place your coffee capsule inside the machine, push down the lid and lock it in place by twisting the black handle on top, then hit the single button on top. The machine will pierce the capsule's foil top, draw up the water it needs, heat it up, and force it through the coffee at high pressure. The result? Delicious, well-extracted coffee within a minute.

Today's best Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ deal:

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Nespresso AU This tiny Nespresso machine is a great deal in the Presidents' Day sale, especially since it comes bundled with a free sleeve of 10 Nespresso Vertuo coffee capsules to get you started. It's a piece of cake to use, and can have you sipping an espresso or americano within a minute.

The Verto Pop+ also comes in a great range of colors, from candy pink and mango yellow, through to more serious shades of dark gray and liquorice black. No matter what your kitchen décor, there'll be a hue to suit.

Want to make lattes and cappuccinos? You can add a standalone Aeroccino milk frother to your coffee-making bundle for an extra $50. There's no steam wand, so no skill is required. Just press the button to produce nicely-textured hot or cold foam whenever you want it.

