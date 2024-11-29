These Keurig coffee makers are so cheap this Black Friday, I'm tempted to buy two

Amazon has some great Black Friday deals on Keurig coffee machines and pods right now, but some of the most exciting deals are on Keurig's own website, where you'll find up to 50% off selected machines, and big savings on K-Cups.
There are voucher codes for even deeper discounts, too. For example, entering BLACKFRIDAYBREW at the checkout will get you an extra 20% off coffee and other beverages, and up to 50% off dark roast coffee. You can also get three free boxes of coffee with selected machines when you enter the code BREW3FREE.
Below I've rounded up a selection of the best Black Friday Keurig deals, but you can also browse the full Black Friday sale at Keurig.com if you prefer.
Today's best Keurig deals
This stylish little single-serve Keurig machine is almost half price for Black Friday - and even less if you choose to subscribe to Keurig's coffee delivery service as well. It prepares coffee, tea, or hot chocolate in under a minute at the press of a button. It's also available for the same price at Amazon if you'd rather buy it there.
This particular model isn't available on Amazon, and it's a steal for less than half price at Keurig.com this Black Friday. It has a 'strong brew' button that allows you to prepare a more intense cup of coffee for those mornings when you need a little extra pick-me-up. It's extra quiet as well, so it won't disturb family members who are still sleeping.
This smart little Keurig machine has an iced beverage option for cold-brew coffee in an instant, lets you control the size and strength of your drink, and can dispense hot water too. It's a great buy with 42% off, and you can also pick it up for this price at Amazon if you'd rather.
Keurig machines are one of the fastest and most affordable ways to brew an easy cup of coffee in the morning, and these deals make them even more tempting. They're not your only option, though - if you want something with a more premium feel for your kitchen (and perhaps a steam wand for frothing milk), take a look at my guide to the best Black Friday Nespresso deals, which includes premium coffee makers from the likes of Breville and De'Longhi,
