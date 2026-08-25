- Meaco has launched two tower fans, standing 19 and 26 inches tall
- Both are very quiet, with eco and night time modes
- The larger model can be controlled via Meaco's smartphone app
Meaco makes some of the best fans we've tested here at TechRadar, and it's just launched two new tower models to help you keep cool during the next heatwave.
Meaco's line of air circulators proved exceptionally popular earlier this summer, and all of its tabletop and pedestal models are completely sold out — with no more stock expected until October. Both of these new tower fans are available to buy right now though, priced under £100 each.
The taller of the two tower fans stands 26 inches tall and costs £99.99, while the smaller model (intended for use on tables, desks, and kitchen counters) is a compact 19 inches and is £69.99. Both are powerful, quiet, and ideal for sleep thanks to their dedicated night time modes that lower the fan speed and turn off sounds, as well as their glow-in-the-dark remote controls that let you control them from the comfort of your bed.
This smart-looking tower fan is ideal for keeping you cool at your desk or in the kitchen. Move it to your bedside table in the evening, and its night mode will lower the volume to a whisper-quiet 22dBA so you can sleep soundly, even during a heatwave.
The taller of Meaco's two new tower fans offers smartphone compatibility, so you can set cooling schedules to keep pets comfortable, fine-tune the settings without waking your child, or activate the fan before you come home from work.
Both offer 12 fan speeds, with the smaller model providing a maximum flow rate of 17.27m³ per minute, and the larger fan an impressive 34.41m³ per minute. There are also four oscillation angles (45 degrees, 90 degrees, 135 degrees and 180 degrees) so you can focus the cooling on just one person, or spread the airflow across a larger area.
The larger fan offers app connectivity, letting you operate it from anywhere using your phone, and set cooling schedules (ideal for pet owners).
Cool comfort
Our reviewers awarded both the Meaco Sefte 8in Portable Air Circulator and Meaco Sefte Pro 10in Table Air Circulator four and a half stars out of five, praising their quiet operation, ability to move a large volume of air, and rechargeable batteries that allow you to use them anywhere in your home.
I bought the eight-inch model myself, and it proved invaluable on uncomfortably warm nights, effectively pulling in cooler air from outside when placed near an open window. I have high expectations for the two tower fans, and hope to bring you full reviews of both very soon.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, and is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.