Meaco has launched two tower fans, standing 19 and 26 inches tall

Both are very quiet, with eco and night time modes

The larger model can be controlled via Meaco's smartphone app

Meaco makes some of the best fans we've tested here at TechRadar, and it's just launched two new tower models to help you keep cool during the next heatwave.

Meaco's line of air circulators proved exceptionally popular earlier this summer, and all of its tabletop and pedestal models are completely sold out — with no more stock expected until October. Both of these new tower fans are available to buy right now though, priced under £100 each.

The taller of the two tower fans stands 26 inches tall and costs £99.99, while the smaller model (intended for use on tables, desks, and kitchen counters) is a compact 19 inches and is £69.99. Both are powerful, quiet, and ideal for sleep thanks to their dedicated night time modes that lower the fan speed and turn off sounds, as well as their glow-in-the-dark remote controls that let you control them from the comfort of your bed.

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Meaco Sefte 19in Tower Fan: £69.99 at Meaco UK This smart-looking tower fan is ideal for keeping you cool at your desk or in the kitchen. Move it to your bedside table in the evening, and its night mode will lower the volume to a whisper-quiet 22dBA so you can sleep soundly, even during a heatwave.

Meaco Sefte Smart 26in Tower Fan: £99.99 at Meaco UK The taller of Meaco's two new tower fans offers smartphone compatibility, so you can set cooling schedules to keep pets comfortable, fine-tune the settings without waking your child, or activate the fan before you come home from work.

Both offer 12 fan speeds, with the smaller model providing a maximum flow rate of 17.27m³ per minute, and the larger fan an impressive 34.41m³ per minute. There are also four oscillation angles (45 degrees, 90 degrees, 135 degrees and 180 degrees) so you can focus the cooling on just one person, or spread the airflow across a larger area.

The larger fan offers app connectivity, letting you operate it from anywhere using your phone, and set cooling schedules (ideal for pet owners).

Cool comfort

Our reviewers awarded both the Meaco Sefte 8in Portable Air Circulator and Meaco Sefte Pro 10in Table Air Circulator four and a half stars out of five, praising their quiet operation, ability to move a large volume of air, and rechargeable batteries that allow you to use them anywhere in your home.

I bought the eight-inch model myself, and it proved invaluable on uncomfortably warm nights, effectively pulling in cooler air from outside when placed near an open window. I have high expectations for the two tower fans, and hope to bring you full reviews of both very soon.

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