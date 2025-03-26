The Ninja Foodi Max is one of the best air fryers around and it’s down to its lowest price this year

Deals
By published

My favourite addition to my kitchen is cheaper right now

The Ninja Foodi Max on a red background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
(Image credit: Future)

With the week-long Amazon Spring Sale going on at the moment, now is the perfect time to snap up some extra special deals you may have missed out on during previous events. One game changer in your kitchen is an air fryer. Now, you can buy the Ninja Foodi Max at Amazon for £179.99 (was £239.99) – and you even get some tongs thrown in for free.

See all of today's deals at Amazon

This isn’t the lowest price it’s ever been, but it’s still an excellent discount. Previously, we saw the Ninja Foodi Max drop to £154.99 during Black Friday, but that was an increasingly long time ago, and this matches the best price we’ve seen this year.

Invest in the Ninja Foodi Max and you’ll see how much easier it makes cooking. If you’re new to air frying, you’ll finally see why everyone else is raving about it, while enthusiasts will adore all the extra space and flexibility.

Today's best Ninja air fryer deal

Ninja Foodi Max
Ninja Foodi Max: was £239.99 now £179.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Max is the ultimate air fryer for many and it's now down to a great low price at Amazon. It offers six different functions, including Max Crisp, air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. With two baskets, you get two independent cooking zones with the option to have them sync or match up, depending on your needs. Its extra large capacity is perfect for family cooking or batch cooking as it gives you plenty of room for a 2kg chicken or 1.4kg of fries in each compartment.

View Deal

Similar to the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer we reviewed last year, the Ninja Foodi Max is the dream appliance for your home. I own a Ninja Foodi Dual Zone and it means I hardly ever use my cooker – or even my microwave.

This particular model has six different cooking functions: Max Crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. For the most part, you’ll probably be using air fry, Max Crisp, or roast, and each works exceptionally well. With the two baskets, you can cook a lot of food at once and even sync them up together.

I typically put some form of protein like chicken in one basket while I add vegetables or fries to the other. Using up to 75% less fat than conventional frying methods, it’s much healthier – and the food tastes better, too.

You need a reasonable amount of room on your kitchen counter to home this, but that’s pretty much the only downside to something that is one of the best air fryers around.

If you want something different, there are other air fryer deals available. When it comes to improving daily life, you may also want to take a look at the Dyson vacuum deals going on as well.

More deals from the Amazon Spring Sale

See more Home Product Deals
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Contributor

Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more. 

Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Air Fryers
The Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer XXL Steam on a table
Steam in the Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket XXL air fryer makes fantastic meals, but it's not without caveats
Touching the screen on Kalorik Vivid Touch air fryer
With the Kalorik Vivid Touch Touchscreen Air Fryer, I can tap my way to perfectly-done meals
Ninja Crispi and accessories
The Ninja Crispi isn't your typical air fryer – and its unique design makes it worth the price
Baked air fryer breakfast muffins on plate
These air fryer breakfast muffins are tastier than anything I've had from Starbucks – here's the recipe
Slice of Victoria sponge cake on plate with fork
I made deliciously fluffy cake in an air fryer, and these 7 tricks will help you do the same in 15 minutes
Person cooking salmon and vegetables using white Ninja Double Stack air fryer
The Ninja Double Stack is the best air fryer in the world – and it just got a 2025 revamp that makes it better than ever
Latest in Deals
Epson EcoTank ET-4850 next to a TechRadar badge that reads Big Savings
I searched for the best printer deal you won't find in the Amazon Spring Sale
A price cut on the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox.
The brilliant PDP Victrix Pro BFG is my choice when it comes to Xbox controllers, and is currently massively discounted at Amazon
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with big savings text overlay
Forget Amazon, the best Pixel 9 deal is at Mint Mobile today - get $400 off without an annoying trade-in
8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Need a new MacBook Air? Well I've found 9 discounts you'll not want to miss, including a MacBook Air M4 Amazon deal
Nikon Zf camera in the hand with Z 28mm F2.8 SE lens attached
Forget Fujifilm – Nikon's retro full-frame Zf camera hits new low price in the Amazon Spring Sale
More about air fryers
Touching the screen on Kalorik Vivid Touch air fryer

With the Kalorik Vivid Touch Touchscreen Air Fryer, I can tap my way to perfectly-done meals
The Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer XXL Steam on a table

Steam in the Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket XXL air fryer makes fantastic meals, but it's not without caveats
Microsoft Surface laptop 7 on the left side versus Apple MacBook Pro M4 14-inch on the right side, TechRadar vs background

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 vs. Apple MacBook Pro M4 14-inch: Mac and Windows go head to head once again
See more latest
Most Popular
A price cut on the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox.
The brilliant PDP Victrix Pro BFG is my choice when it comes to Xbox controllers, and is currently massively discounted at Amazon
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with big savings text overlay
Forget Amazon, the best Pixel 9 deal is at Mint Mobile today - get $400 off without an annoying trade-in
8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount
Epson EcoTank ET-4850 next to a TechRadar badge that reads Big Savings
I searched for the best printer deal you won't find in the Amazon Spring Sale
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on a yellow background with text saying Price Cut.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are at their lowest price this year on Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker on blue background with white text reading &quot;TechRadar price cut&quot;
One of the world's best Nespresso machines is down to its lowest price since 2020 in Amazon's Spring Sale
Roku Pro series TV on purple background
The best Roku TV is getting a big discount in Amazon’s Spring Sale
Nikon Zf camera in the hand with Z 28mm F2.8 SE lens attached
Forget Fujifilm – Nikon's retro full-frame Zf camera hits new low price in the Amazon Spring Sale
The Nacon MG-X Pro android mobile gaming controller on a turquoise background with white lowest price text
The Nacon MG-X Pro is my go-to mobile gaming controller and while it's a hard sell at full price, you can snag it for an absolute bargain at Amazon right now
Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor against a cyan TechRadar deals background
Our favorite ultrawide OLED monitor just got a massive discount for the Amazon Spring Sale - get it now before it nearly doubles in price!