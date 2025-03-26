The Ninja Foodi Max is one of the best air fryers around and it’s down to its lowest price this year

With the week-long Amazon Spring Sale going on at the moment, now is the perfect time to snap up some extra special deals you may have missed out on during previous events. One game changer in your kitchen is an air fryer. Now, you can buy the Ninja Foodi Max at Amazon for £179.99 (was £239.99) – and you even get some tongs thrown in for free.

This isn’t the lowest price it’s ever been, but it’s still an excellent discount. Previously, we saw the Ninja Foodi Max drop to £154.99 during Black Friday, but that was an increasingly long time ago, and this matches the best price we’ve seen this year.

Invest in the Ninja Foodi Max and you’ll see how much easier it makes cooking. If you’re new to air frying, you’ll finally see why everyone else is raving about it, while enthusiasts will adore all the extra space and flexibility.

Today's best Ninja air fryer deal

Ninja Foodi Max: was £239.99 now £179.99 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Max is the ultimate air fryer for many and it's now down to a great low price at Amazon. It offers six different functions, including Max Crisp, air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. With two baskets, you get two independent cooking zones with the option to have them sync or match up, depending on your needs. Its extra large capacity is perfect for family cooking or batch cooking as it gives you plenty of room for a 2kg chicken or 1.4kg of fries in each compartment.

Similar to the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer we reviewed last year, the Ninja Foodi Max is the dream appliance for your home. I own a Ninja Foodi Dual Zone and it means I hardly ever use my cooker – or even my microwave.

This particular model has six different cooking functions: Max Crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. For the most part, you’ll probably be using air fry, Max Crisp, or roast, and each works exceptionally well. With the two baskets, you can cook a lot of food at once and even sync them up together.

I typically put some form of protein like chicken in one basket while I add vegetables or fries to the other. Using up to 75% less fat than conventional frying methods, it’s much healthier – and the food tastes better, too.

You need a reasonable amount of room on your kitchen counter to home this, but that’s pretty much the only downside to something that is one of the best air fryers around.

If you want something different, there are other air fryer deals available. When it comes to improving daily life, you may also want to take a look at the Dyson vacuum deals going on as well.

