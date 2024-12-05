Ninja's biggest and best air fryer drops to its lowest-ever price at John Lewis

It’s not hard to find air fryer deals but they aren't always on the best options. Those are the ones that excite us. Right now, there’s an outstanding deal on an air fryer I wish I owned. Today, you can buy the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer at John Lewis for £199.99 (was £269.99). That’s the cheapest it’s ever been with the £70 price cut making now the best time to buy.

In the past, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer dipped to around £220 back in October but it generally doesn’t go down in price. That’s hardly surprising given the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer is good enough that it’s well worth the full asking price. It's huge and incredibly versatile, with a large 10.4-litre drawer and space for two separate compartments.

Today’s best air fryer deal

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £199.99 at John Lewis The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer is the ultimate air fryer and it's now down to a record-low price following Black Friday. It has two independent cooking zones which can be turned into one massive one by removing the divider. It means the choice of cooking a main and a side so they align at the same time or cooking a huge chicken at once. Simple to use, there are seven cooking functions to pick from so you don’t need to think too hard to get great results.

I’m a huge convert to the air fryer way. As our Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer review explains, this one offers one of the largest capacities on the market. It’s “super easy to use with great results” even if it is exceptionally big and requires plenty of space on your kitchen counter.

Still, as one of the best air fryers around, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer is going to save you a ton of time. It’s capable of cooking larger foods, traybake, and complete meals, all for eight people or more.

Just pick one of the settings like air fry, max crisp, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate, or prove, and you’re all set. I have the non-flexible option which doesn’t turn into one huge drawer and I find it an immensely useful way of keeping me steady with my cooking plans rather than resorting to food delivery services. Its results are great too with suitably moist chicken and perfectly cooked vegetables.

There are still a few Cyber Monday air fryer deals around right now but if you’re looking for something different, don’t forget to check out the coffee maker deals happening too.