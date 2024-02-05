Hot! This brand-new Ninja air fryer is already 33% off

The brand new Ninja AF180UK Max Pro 6.2L Air Fryer only launched in December, but you can already get 33% off thanks to this limited-time offer. It's not too late to join the air fryer craze and bag yourself a bargain on a stellar compact appliance for less than £100.

The deal is somewhat loosely tied into a Valentine's Day campaign, but it doesn't matter if you want to buy this air fryer for yourself or someone else. Simply head on over to this promotional page at Ninja, enter your email address and you'll be sent a discount code to get the Ninja AF180UK for £99.99.

Today's best Ninja Air Fryer deal

Ninja AF180UK Max Pro 6.2L Air Fryer: was £149.99 now £99.99 at Ninja

Your first step to get this offer is to go to this promotion page and enter your email address for a voucher code that brings the price down to £99.99. Enter that code at the checkout to get £50 off the full price of this brand-new Ninja Air Fryer. It's fantastic value for money at under £100 and the largest of the manufacturer's single-drawer air fryers with a 6.2L cooking capacity. It's also easy to use with six pre-set cooking modes and contains dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

While we haven't tested this latest model yet at TechRadar, we're already huge fans of the manufacturer's other air fryers. We awarded a very similar model 4.5 stars out of five in our Ninja AF160 review, for example, calling it a versatile and all-around option for fast and efficient cooking.

The latest Ninja AF180UK is now at least £20 cheaper than those older options following the discount. It also offers a lot of the same capabilities and easy-to-use functions in a compact size but with a larger cooking capacity of up to 6.2L – that's enough room to fit four chicken breasts.

So, whether you're cooking for yourself, as a couple, or for a small family, then this is a terrific option and even better value for money while you can get it for under £100.