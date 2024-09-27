This Garmin Fenix 6X Pro on Amazon is half the price of the new Fenix 8

The Garmin Fenix 8 may have just arrived on shelves, but it's expensive. The cheapest 43mm AMOLED model costs $999.99, while the 47mm model, the next size up, costs a hefty $1,099. It may be one of the best Garmin watches for any outdoor pursuit, from hiking and skiing to diving, but that's a steep price to pay for a Fenix.

Fortunately, we've got you covered. The 51mm Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is at Amazon right now for a steal: originally priced at $649.99, it's been knocked down to just $519.99, saving you 20%.

It's still a fantastic watch: We rated the original Garmin Fenix 6 an impressive 4.5 stars in our initial review, and the 6X Pro improves on the original with a bigger screen and solar charging capabilities. Thanks to the latest software update (as of May 2024), it shares many of the features that make Garmin watches great, and it's under half the price of an equivalent-sized Garmin Fenix 8.

Check out the deal in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Fenix 6 deals in your region.

Get the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro deal here:

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: was $649.99 now $519.99 at Amazon US Save 20% on the 51mm Garmin Fenix 6X Pro on Amazon. With topographical maps powered by Garmin's excellent GPS credentials, advanced running tools, including Garmin's PacePro, and a 21-day battery life, it's a superb watch. Unless you're dead set on some of the Fenix 8's more advanced tools, like its Apnea Dive mode for freediving, the Fenix 6X Pro will probably fit the bill at half the price.

Why get this deal?

The Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still an incredible fitness watch, even though it's now a couple of generations old.

Garmin watches hold their value for a long time due to their rugged durability and dependability outdoors. Whether you're a skier looking to track your runs or a runner looking for turn-by-turn directions during long runs, the 6X Pro will fit the bill admirably.

It doesn't have a flashlight, built-in microphone, or the dive functionality of the Fenix 8, but don't let that stop you from checking it out: it's still a barnstorming adventure watch, with up to three-week battery life, ski maps for over 2,000 ski resorts, GPS, GLONASS and Galileo directional support, and navigation stuff like a compass and gyroscope. It's an excellent watch, at a very good price. Get this deal while it's on before ski season starts!