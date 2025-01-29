This Huawei Watch GT5 and free earbuds bundle at Amazon is the best value smartwatch deal available now
A premium watch at an affordable price
The Huawei Watch GT5 is an impressive wearable. Take my word for it. At the end of 2024, I had the pleasure of wearing one for the review I wrote, in which I called it "a gorgeous-looking mid-range fitness tracker". And now the GT5 has been discounted to its lowest-ever – plus you get a nice freebie thrown in too.
You can now grab the Huawei Watch GT5 at Amazon for £199.99 (was £269.98) and get a pair of FreeBuds SE 2 thrown in for absolutely free. The Pro version of the watch is also discounted to £299.99 for those who'd like a more premium version.
Today's best Huawei Watch GT5 deal
The GT5 is one of Huawei's latest smartwatches that delivers accurate tracking and measurements thanks to Huawei TruSense. Not only has Amazon slashed the price by £70 but the retailer has also thrown in a pair of FreeBuds SE 2 for the price. At under £200 – and with the freebie included – there's no better smartwatch deal around at the moment.
Huawei dropped three new watches in 2024: the Huawei Watch D2, the GT 5 Pro, and the GT5. Having tested all three, the GT 5 stands out as the best overall. In my Huawei Watch GT5 review, I spoke highly of the integrated Huawei TruSense, which delivers faster and more accurate health and fitness tracking.
The GT5 is a beast of a watch and a gorgeous-looking powerhouse reminiscent of a premium dive watch. It's fast and packs in lots of great features, including dedicated options for runners and cyclists.
The watch not only performs well but looks great with a sharp-edged case that sets it apart from more rounded alternatives. With free earbuds, you can get the latest smartwatch from Huawei and a whole lot more for a terrific price.
Take a look at our guide to the best smartwatches to help you decide if this is the best wearable for you. If money is less of a concern, then we have all the best Apple Watches as well. You can also keep your eye on the latest smartwatch deals to bag even more bargains.
