The Galaxy Watch 7 specs may have appeared on Amazon – and the Galaxy Watch Ultra shows up too

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra to officially break cover next month, but in the meantime the leaks continue – and they may have revealed a key spec or two for one of these wearables.

As spotted by PassionateGeekz (via Android Authority), the Galaxy Watch 7 has apparently shown up early at Amazon Canada. If you click through on that listing you'll see that the images are of a Chromebook – but the text refers to the Galaxy Watch 7, and some of the key features we're expecting from it.

It's also in the smartwatches category on the site, and it appears that some kind of database mix-up may have happened here, revealing the Galaxy Watch 7 in advance. There's mention of an upgraded 3-nanometer chipset, plus the Galaxy AI features we would expect, and upgraded health and fitness sensors.

Some of the specs seem to be Chromebook ones though: 128GB of storage would be a huge step up from the 16GB inside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. What does seem clear though, is that the Galaxy Watch 7 is almost here.

Mark your calendars

The Amazon listing mentions Wednesday, July 10 as the date for the launch of the Galaxy Watch 7 – and that is indeed the date that previous leaks have pointed to, so it seems a good bet that Samsung will confirm this in the not-too-distant future.

There's also a price here of CA$358.55, and while we wouldn't take that as gospel, it look plausible – the Galaxy Watch 6, for comparison, was originally on sale for CA$349 on the same site (it can currently be had for CA$289.98 as the launch of its replacement draws nearer), and we'd expect the new model to cost about as much as the old one did at launch.

In a separate leak, the Galaxy Watch 7 has also shown up in a Chinese regulatory filing (via SamMobile), suggesting it's nearly here. The filing includes a mention of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra too, which should arrive at the same time. We've already seen the cheaper Galaxy Watch FE launched by Samsung.

This July 10 showcase is set to be one of the busiest yet: as well as these two smartwatches, it's likely that we're also going to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Ring, the Galaxy Buds 3, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.